McMinn and Meigs counties followed the usual trend of lowering their unemployment rates for the month of September, however that didn’t lead to more people being employed.
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for McMinn County for the month of September was 3.6%, which is a 0.7% decrease from the county’s previous rate of 4.3%.
Meigs County had a rate of 3.8% for September, a 0.9% decrease from their previous rate of 4.7%.
According to State of Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd, the rates in both counties fell due to a decline in the labor force.
“There are actually fewer people employed in both counties,” Todd said. “So it is not so much that people are getting jobs but that more people just stopped looking.”
Todd noted that simply looking at the percentage, it would appear that the rate for September had been “cut in half” compared to 2020, which would indicate a lot more people being employed.
“But the labor force decline seems to be the driving force that is driving the rate down this year and not because people are finding work,” he noted. “There is no way to really know why people aren’t looking for jobs — it could be that they don’t like their current prospects, they have money saved up, but I’m not sure what could be considered an exact reason.”
Even though the decline in the labor force has driven the rate down, Todd noted things could change in the coming months.
“People may start going back to work soon given that we are getting into the time of year where you have seasonal employment, so we may see a change,” he stated. “I think currently there are jobs out there but people aren’t taking them. They have their own reasons as to why they don’t want to take them, but that may change with the seasonal employment.”
The unemployment rate for the State of Tennessee for the month of September was 3.5%, which is a 0.8% decrease from the state’s previous rate of 4.3%.
Across the state, the rate fell in 88 counties, rose in six and held steady in one. The only county that didn’t see a rate change was Lawrence County.
That leaves the rate less than 5% in 87 counties and between 5% and 10% in eight.
Around the area, Bradley County dropped 0.8% to a rate of 3.3%, Hamilton County fell 0.8% to a rate of 3.3%, Loudon County decreased by 0.6% to a rate of 2.8%, Monroe County declined 0.5% to a rate of 3.2%, Polk County dropped 0.6% to a rate of 3.3%, Rhea County fell 1% to a rate of 4.3% and Roane County declined 0.7% for a rate of 3.3%.
