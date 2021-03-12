Volunteers were honored last week as the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties held its annual meeting and awards virtually through their digital platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jordan Curtis and Andrew Kimball, 2020-21 campaign co-chairs, gave an update on the campaign as donations and pledges are continuing to come in.
“Time and time again United Way provides an outlet to show that the volunteer spirit is alive and well in McMinn and Meigs counties. United Way is successful because folks in our area are always willing to lend a helping hand to their friends and neighbors when it is needed the most. I’m glad that United Way was a conduit to help those impacted by the Meigs County bus crash, assist with housing for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and a continued partner for our agencies during a tough year,” Curtis said.
Currently, the campaign has raised a little over $660,000.
“My experience with United Way has been one of admiration,” Kimball added. “I am continually blown away by the servant hearts of the people of McMinn and Meigs counties.”
United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties’ mission is to give everyone the opportunity for a good quality of life through education, stability in the family and good health. United Way’s board of directors, volunteers and staff assess the needs of the community and then raise funds to support local programs and services that meet those needs.
They also vet the agencies to make sure the funds are being used efficiently and are making a long-term impact in the lives of their clients. “This has been a challenging and unprecedented year with the pandemic. The tough work that will be needed to help communities recover is the very work United Way does every day. It’s critical that we prepare for, respond to and ultimately help our communities emerge stronger from this”, said Paige Zabo, president/CEO. “I would like to thank our donors and volunteers for their efforts, donations and time. We are in this together and it’s the strength of our community that drives real change.”
Awards presentations were presented virtually throughout the week. Award winners are as follows:
• Debbie Harrison received the Dick Dyer Community Service Award for her time and dedication through Grace & Mercy Ministries, Let’s Read 20, Imagination Library and a volunteer with her grandchildren’s schools, helping many children as a reading mentor.
• Patti Greek received the James H. Willson award, given to a person who is or has been a United Way board member for outstanding dedication to the organization. Greek is the 2020 chairman of the Board of Directors at United Way and has helped with organizing Power of the Purse, and hosts a “United Way Day” every December at her business, Greeks Bearing Gifts. She has also devoted much of her time to the betterment of the community through the Main Street Project as well as the Downtown Business Association.
• Rod Walker received the Joseph T. Frye Award, which is given to a United Way partner volunteer who exemplifies community spirit. Walker has been a member of the McMinn County Rescue Squad since 1983 and has held multiple leadership roles in the organization since that time. One of his major contributions to the community is his work with the MCRS Annual Toy Drive at Christmas. The toy drive typically distributes 2,000+ toys to 350+ families each year. For the past 10 years, Walker has taken ownership of this community service project, organized the fundraising effort, shopping for the toys and the distribution to the children in need.
• Todd Farrell received the Meigs County Volunteer of the Year Award. Farrell is actively involved with the Boys & Girls Club in Decatur and also serves on their board of directors.
• The United Way Spirit of the Community Awards are given to individuals, businesses or organizations who go above and beyond in their efforts to make the community a better place for everyone. The awards were given to Athens Utilities Board, Athens-McMinn Family YMCA and Cheyenne Lawson, MJ Vaughn and TJ Harden, students from Meigs County who were involved in the Meigs bus crash and took the initiative to help younger students off the bus and aid first responders on the scene.
Outgoing board members were also recognized for their service and commitment to United Way over the past six years include: Stewart Smith, Stacy Edwards, Dr. Harley Knowles, Bridget Willhite and Randy Mullins. Greek also passed the gavel to incoming chairman, Greg Moses.
