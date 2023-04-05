Athens City Schools officials would like to provide more school resource officers (SRO) to cover each of their schools as they prepare for the move into the new building.
ACS Director of Schools Robert Greene stated the school system has always held an interest in obtaining more SROs.
“We kept hoping that the state or federal government would fund it with all of the things going on recently,” Greene said. “We have always wanted more but we couldn’t afford five since we had five schools, but with three schools we think we can do this.”
Once the move is complete into the new consolidated building, expected this fall, ACS would have need of an SRO in each wing of the new building — Athens City Primary School and Athens City Intermediate School — along with one in Athens City Middle School.
Currently, Greene stated they are waiting to see if the state will help provide funding for a third SRO.
“We are trying to take some of the new money and hire the second SRO so that we will have one in each building, but we really need three,” he stated. “The safety issues are on us more than ever. We used to say things like ‘well it probably won’t happen here’ but now we say it is just a matter of time.”
Last week, a shooting at Covenant Christian School in Nashville claimed six lives.
Greene stated that he is going to make a recommendation to the ACS Board to prioritize safety.
“We have to put safety first. We are going to have to sacrifice something else to get a third SRO, but we need to do this,” he expressed. “We will talk to the city council about it and I keep hearing from the state that they may fund one.”
According to Greene, each time the state or federal government has funded an SRO it has only been for two to three years rather than a permanent acquisition.
“I have already met with the chief of police and he has assured that he can provide SROs if we can provide the money,” Greene noted. “Right now the biggest issue would be finding an officer. The chief has stated that if we fund one then he will find us another SRO.”
Currently the hope is to be able to provide an SRO officer to each main entrance of the three schools.
“Athens has a great response time but having somebody there to help in emergencies and traffic would be tremendously helpful,” Greene stated. “According to the chief, at the end of the day they already have an officer at the end of the street monitoring traffic so having them plus our own SRO should make things safer.”
Greene believes that it will require some of the system’s existing money to fund the SROs.
“The state funding has gone up recently which helps, but we lost a lot of our local revenue so that makes it more difficult,” Greene expressed. “We had spoken about using auxiliary officers, volunteers, etc but nowadays there are too many liabilities concerning any police department ... Some of those things we may have been able to do in the past but now we have to be more careful and we, along with the police departments, have spoken and agree that it would be better to use a full time certified police officer. I really want the citizens of Athens to know that safety is a really big deal to us and the more we see all of the things that are happening across the country, we want to plan to prevent things from happening in our schools and we will do everything we can do to make this a safe location for our kids.”
