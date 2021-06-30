The Town of Englewood received a $30,000 grant to restore the National Register-listed water tower recently.
According to a release from the State of Tennessee, the Tennessee Historical Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, has announced 35 Federal Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grants totaling over $929,515 awarded for historic preservation and archaeological projects throughout the state.
The grants are awarded annually for projects that support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources. Federally funded matching grants provide 60% of project funds from the HPF and 40% of project funds come from the grantee.
“This program is one of the main ways in which our office helps protect historic places and contribute to the preservation of the state’s heritage,” said Patrick McIntyre, executive director and State Historic Preservation officer. “We are pleased to offer this financial support and extend our congratulations to Tennessee’s HPF grant recipients.”
According to Englewood Water Tower Preservation Committee Chair Beth Sizemore, McMinn County had agreed to be their partner in the grant match.
“We don’t know yet how much we will get from them but we had also received a grant from the McMinn Community Fund for $14,000, so that gives us a total of $44,000 in one jump,” Sizemore said. “We still need about $200,000 that we need to raise in order to prep the tower and paint it.”
She noted their “ultimate goal” was to restore the water tower and preserve it.
“This is important because it is on the National Register of Historic places,” she said. “It is a 1937 tower that is basically in good shape and we want to keep it in good shape. It is the pride of our town already but it will be specially the pride of our town if we can get it painted.”
Sizemore noted the committee is looking for both donors and helpers to plan fundraisers.
“I’ll still be applying for grants but right now we could use help from donors and we need someone who is interested in doing fundraisers to work with us,” she noted. “We really need to do some fundraisers but we don’t have anyone who can do it, so we really need some volunteers to help with fundraising.”
Those interested in volunteering can do so by contacting Sizemore by phone at 423-829-5331 or through email at tenfolk@gmail.com
Those who would like to donate can do so by bringing their donation to the Englewood Textile Museum, mailing to East Tennessee Foundation at 520 W. Summit Hill Drive Suite 1101 Knoxville, TN 37902.
Make checks out to East TN Foundation with “Englewood Water Tower” in the memo section. The last way one can donate is through their website at etf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate
She believes a quote best suits the need for the committee to preserve the water tower.
“This is from Ben Napier on HGTV and he said ‘A small town cannot afford to not celebrate their best features’ and our water tower is one of our best features,” she expressed. “This is the identifying icon in our community. We already use it in all kinds of advertising and it will be at the end of the newest part of the Eureka Trail, so I just think that it will cause people to slow down, check out our community and see what all we have here.”
