MEDIC Regional Blood Center is holding a week-long Independence Day celebration to increase awareness for the need for blood donations.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center has an immediate, critical need for O Negative, O Positive and B Positive blood types and, as a result, is holding several blood drives in the local area from July 2 through July 9.
All MEDIC Regional Blood Center donor centers and community drives will participate, including the location at 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104 in Athens.
Other locations holding drives include 1601 Ailor Avenue in Downtown Knoxville, 11000 Kingston Pike in Farragut and 96 Hayes Street, Suite 204 in Crossville.
Location hours, directions, and mobile blood drive list can be found at medicblood.org
MEDIC is expanding its Independence Day celebration to a full week. Holidays bring increased blood product usage and the promotion is an effort to bring in donors as well as thank them for spending their time with MEDIC this summer.
MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties, including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital.
The blood, platelets and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.
During the upcoming week, all donors will receive:
• Special edition tie-dye T-shirt
• Texas Roadhouse coupon
• $10 e-gift card redeemable at hundreds of major brand retailers
• Automatic entry to win a kayak
• Automatic entry in the July $1,000 E-Gift Card (redeemable at over 100 organizations) drawing as part of the Save Our Summer initiative.
Appointments are preferred and can be made online at www.medicblood.org
Walk-in donors are allowed.
