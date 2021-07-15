McMinn County 4-H and FFA were well represented at the recent 2021 Eastern Region and State Beef Expos.
The Eastern Region Beef Expo was held on June 22 at Chilhowee Park in Knoxville. Senior Dustin Pitcock, 11th grader Cheyenne Hager, 9th grader Isaac DeBusk, 9th grader Abigail Henry, 9th grader Skylar Morrow, 7th grader Grace DeBusk, 7th grader Joseph Henry, 7th grader Libby Jennings, 7th grader Clay Pitcock, 6th grader Korbin Henderson, 6th grader Charlie Ivey, 5th grader Jaxson Jennings and 4th grader Kenlie Cornelius exhibited a total of 14 commercial heifers, five registered heifers and three steers during the event.
The group was able to bring home several awards during the event.
Grace DeBusk placed first in the Junior High Skillathon division and Abigail Henry placed first in the Senior Level I Skillathon division. Dustin Pitcock placed first in Senior Level 2 showmanship, Abigail Henry placed first in Senior Level 1 Showmanship and Clay Pitcock placed first in Junior High Showmanship.
McMinn County also brought home first place steer county group of five as well as first place commercial heifer county group of five.
Dustin Pitcock, Hager, Isaac DeBusk, Abigail Henry, Morrow, Grace DeBusk, Joseph Henry, Clay Pitcock and Charlie Ivey went on to compete in the State Beef Expo, which was held July 1-3 at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon.
Isaac DeBusk placed first in Senior Level 1 Skillathon and won Commercial Heifer Premier Exhibitor for this division. Dustin Pitcock won Commercial Heifer Premier Exhibitor in the Senior Level II Division. Clay Pitcock won fifth overall steer.
The first-year project members who competed are Hager, Morrow, Adrian Ivey, Libby Jennings, Charlie Ivey, Henderson, Jaxson Jennings and Cornelius.
“These young people make McMinn County proud. Their hard work and countless hours spent with their animals have not gone unnoticed,” McMinn County 4-H Agent Brooke Cass said. “In addition to the awards brought home, the life skills they are learning at a young age are setting them up for a successful future.”
For more information about showing livestock or any other 4-H related activities, call 423-745-2852.
The 4-H Youth Development Program delivers programs through cooperative efforts of the University of Tennessee, Tennessee State University and public and private sector volunteers. The 4-H program is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship and life skills.
The 4-H educational programs are offered to all youth, grades 4-12, on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.
