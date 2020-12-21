Morning Pointe Senior Living leadership recognized six of its senior living and Alzheimer’s memory care communities recently for “exemplifying a unique dedication to residents and their families.”
The honors were presented during the Chattanooga-based senior healthcare services company’s annual conference, held virtually for the first time in the company’s nearly 25-year history.
Included in the awards was one for the Athens-based Morning Pointe center.
Each year, Morning Pointe acknowledges top-performing teams of caregivers, directors and customer service associates from its 35 communities across the Southeast.
“In a year that has been like no other, I am most proud to announce these exceptional award winners,” said Greg A. Vital, president and co-founder of Morning Pointe Senior Living. “Each of these six communities have stepped up in extraordinary ways in 2020 as they live out our mission of serving seniors.”
Morning Pointe corporate leadership presented executives from each of the winning communities with a plaque of recognition during the annual conference held earlier in December.
The Morning Pointe Foundation Award was presented to Morning Pointe of Athens. Crystal Sutton is the executive director of Morning Pointe of Athens.
Other awards include:
• Morning Pointe of East Hamilton was named 2020’s Community of the Year for overall leadership in providing quality senior care.
• The Fiscal Responsibility Award was presented to Morning Pointe of Frankfort (Ky.).
• The Associate Satisfaction Award was presented to Morning Pointe of Columbia.
• The Operational Achievement Award was presented to Morning Pointe of Richmond (Ky.).
• The Chairman’s Choice Award was presented to Morning Pointe of Chattanooga at Shallowford and The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence, Chattanooga. Both Chattanooga campuses were directly impacted by the Easter night tornado.
“The winners of these community awards exemplify the spirit and values that Franklin Farrow and myself first envisioned for Morning Pointe over 20 years ago,” Vital said. “While we are a resident-centric organization, our associates play a crucial role in making Morning Pointe the region’s choice for senior living.”
