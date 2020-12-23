The Friendly Fellow Club held its annual food box distribution this week to provide food to low income families.
On Monday night the club met up at 2115 Redfern Drive in Athens to prepare for the distributions that would take place the following morning.
Johnny Lipps has been volunteering at the event for over 20 years and said he’s impressed by what the Friendly Fellow Club members do.
“This is important for the community,” Lipps said. “The community really deserves this, in this time of need this year, and sometimes we just don’t know what is going to happen.”
Lipps participates in the event to give back the goodwill that was bestowed upon him in the past.
“When I was growing up, the Friendly Fellows helped me when I was 15 years old and I’m 70 now,” he noted. “When I was 15 they came to my house and helped my family and since then I have been helping them out and giving back to them.”
He noted that he has seen other youths follow similar patterns to his own and volunteer their time to help out the Friendly Fellow Club.
“They like doing it and like trying to help the community,” Lipps expressed.
The location of the event has previously been held at the National Guard Armory between Athens and Etowah, however the location had to change this year.
“Our understanding is that the COVID situation made the state not want too many people in the armory in this time frame,” Lipps noted. “You can imagine that it was hard to find a place, but we will hold the event right here and make it work.”
He believes the pandemic has increased the necessity of the event this year.
“Some of the families are out of work and this hit really hard on them,” Lipps said. “The Friendly Fellows have always come through for McMinn County and have always made everyone feel welcome. I hope everyone has a good holiday and stays safe.”
