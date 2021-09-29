The Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce is set to hold its 49th annual Arts and Crafts Fall Festival this weekend.
The event is sponsored by the Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce and has been since they acquired the festival several years ago.
The event is set to be held on Oct. 2-3.
According to Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Assistant Becky Hovator, there will be various forms of entertainment throughout the event.
“There will be music, we have over 90 vendors with all kinds of crafts, information booths, non-profit booths, food trucks, local food vendors, boutiques, a little train ride for the kids, and more,” she expressed.
The festival begins on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continues on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
She believes the event has helped Etowah by continuing to grow every year.
“We have quality vendors that come and that gets the community out,” she said. “It is also the same weekend as the Highway 411 yard sale, so it brings people from out of state that see it and makes them want to join. So it gets people to stop and shop in Etowah, which is a good thing.”
Another benefit for the community provided by the event is the ability to help support small business.
“This gives people a chance to show the things they make to a large audience,” she stated. “We have a lot of furniture makers, for example, and this gives them a chance for exposure.”
One way they chamber would like to enhance the festival is by providing more local entertainment.
“More local musicians and other local people who are talented and want to perform would be something that we would like to see more of,” she noted. “As for this festival, though, right now we just hope for good weather and that everyone comes out and has fun.”
In 1972 one of the local civic clubs wanted to highlight the local talent by creating a two-day event. According to officials, the L&N Depot was a natural setting for this event since it is the cornerstone of the community and has a large park to provide space for hundreds of craft and food vendors.
Several years ago, this event was handed over to the Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce and the event was totally revamped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.