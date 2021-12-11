An unexpected incident has led the McMinn County Commission to replace a fire truck ahead of schedule.
The Riceville Fire Department lost its pumper truck in an accident a few months ago. The accident took place on Sept. 25 — the same day as an unrelated quadruple homicide occurred just outside of Riceville.
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry described it as a “tough day in McMinn County” during last week’s meeting of the county commission’s Emergency Services Committee.
The pumper truck was irreparably damaged while navigating a curve on County Road 135. A vehicle traveling from the opposite direction encroached upon the fire truck and forced it onto the shoulder and then off the road, which resulted in the accident that totaled the truck.
Gentry said the county initially pursued a used truck that was comparable to the one that was totaled, but was unsuccessful.
“The market’s horrible right now,” said Gentry.
Due to the current fleet of pumper trucks approaching 10 years old, the county instead elected to purchase a new truck for Riceville.
“I said let’s not mess with a used one,” said Gentry. “Let’s replace it as new as we can so on that next vehicle rotation, it doesn’t have to be replaced.”
Gentry said the usual cycle for replacement is between 20 and 23 years.
The emergency services committee worked with McMinn County Fire Coordinator Scott Thompson and Riceville Fire Chief Brandon Ainsworth and found a 2021 pumper truck to purchase. The truck is a demo from Safe Industries, Inc.
The total price for the truck is $325,000. After subtracting the minimum $142,000 reimbursement expected from the insurance claim on the damaged truck, the balance of $183,000 will be paid from the county’s Other Capital Projects Fund. If the insurance payout exceeds the minimum expected, it will lower the county’s payment by the equivalent amount.
The truck being purchased is a different model than the one that was totaled and Thompson said an exact replacement of the damaged truck could cost up to $390,000 and would take up to two years to be ready for use.
Both the emergency services committee and the full commission unanimously approved this purchase.
