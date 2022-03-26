An Uzi, cash and drugs were allegedly uncovered by the Athens Police Department during a recent domestic incident.
On March 18, APD officers responded to a residence on Sweetfield Valley Road in reference to a subject with a firearm threatening to harm people at the residence.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female who had locked herself in a bathroom. The female reportedly used hand signals to communicate with the officers who were still outside.
Other officers were able to contact a male subject, later identified as Jasen Anthony Walk, in the living room area of the residence.
Walk was given commands to show his hands and unlock the door. He allegedly initially refused but eventually complied with the commands. Walk was then taken into custody.
An investigation was initiated by members of the detective and drug units and reportedly resulted in evidence leading to the following charges against Walk:
• Especially aggravated kidnapping
• Possession of Schedule VI drug for resale
• Possessing a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony
• Possession of drug paraphernalia
• Aggravated assault by domestic violence
Items reportedly seized as a result of the investigation include:
• Suspected marijuana totaling 6.7 pounds
• 266 THC vapes
• 266 packs of THC edibles
• Various drug paraphernalia
• $5,070 in cash
• AR 15s
• Uzi and Glock pistols
• Several assorted rounds of ammunition
• Bulletproof vest
This investigation is continuing in cooperation with the 10th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, according to the APD.
“I would like to commend the efforts of our officers for their initial response, follow up investigation and leadership which brought this incident to a swift and safe resolution,” Interim Police Chief Fred Schultz stated.
