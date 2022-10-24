A local author is set to hold a book signing in downtown Athens this weekend.
Kirk Andersen has announced that he will sign his book entitled “Surveys and Scams: A Chronicle of American Life” on Oct. 29 at 12:30 p.m. at Pair-A-Dice Games in downtown.
This is Andersen’s second book, as he previously published “The Poetry and Writings of an Outsider” and it will be available at Saturday’s signing as well.
Andersen noted that this book is a collection of short stories and, while his previous publication included poetry, this one does not.
“The stories in this new book are basically slices of American life,” Andersen said. “I could have written a bunch of epic fantasy books and made a million dollars, but decided to write about normal people and their everyday lives.”
While he didn’t always plan to write books, Andersen is still engaging in a lifelong interest.
“I have always been interested in reading and writing and only in the last five years have I taken writing more seriously,” he added. “I am 55 years old now, but it’s never too late to do things that you have always wanted to do. You can do anything if you put your mind to it.”
It is fitting that Andersen is signing at Pair-A-Dice, as board games have also been a lifelong interest of his.
“I have always been a fun-loving person and I like fun-loving people,” he said.
