The second quarter of this year was a good one for the City of Athens in terms of property value.
During last week's monthly Athens City Council meeting, Community Development Director Anthony Casteel gave his quarterly report and talked of growth in the city.
He noted that the top three projects in the city by value - all commercial remodeling - brought in $1 million, $605,000 and $508,000.
"There was $5 million worth of value invested in our city in this quarter," Casteel said.
He added that there were also six new residential housing starts in the quarter, worth more than $849,000. There are also five new subdivisions "at varying stages of development" in the city as well.
"If all these are approved, it will add an estimate of 467 new single family residential building lots to the city," Casteel said. "We're also working on two annexation requests for residential development as well that will add another 43 acres to the city."
The 467 lots would be a substantial addition to the city.
"The possibility of adding 467 building lots is something Athens has never seen before," Mayor Bo Perkinson noted.
"Not in my tenure," Casteel responded.
"It's good to see the commercial development," Perkinson added.
Casteel was asked if the addition of a cardiac cath lab at Starr Regional Medical Center was included in this quarter's report. He noted it was not, but that "I assume it will" be part of the third quarter report.
