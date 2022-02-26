NASHVILLE — On Thursday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the details of the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act that would transition Tennessee’s K-12 public schools to a student-based funding approach.
Starting in the 2023-24 school year, the TISA would invest an estimated $9 billion in education funding for the state, including state and local funds, which includes $1 billion in new recurring state funds and $750 million in one-time state funds this year.
The TISA will update the way Tennessee funds public education for the first time in over 30 years to help students read proficiently by third grade, prepare each high school graduate for postsecondary education, and provide resources to all students. Under the TISA, districts would receive more than they would under the BEP should enrollment remain stable.
To learn more about the funding formula, visit FundingforStudent Success.org
“The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement formula will be a powerful tool the state can use to ensure we are putting all students on a path to success,” said Lee. “By serving our students well and giving the public greater insight into how their tax dollars are supporting students, the TISA represents an exciting opportunity to improve educational outcomes, strengthen our workforce and propel Tennessee forward.”
“Updating our public education funding model is an investment in our state’s students and our state’s future,” said Schwinn. “Months of public feedback highlighted how committed Tennesseans are to strengthening how we fund public education, and the TISA puts the focus of education funding right where it belongs — on students.”
The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement will include the following proposed investments for each of these components:
• $6.6 billion for base funding for every public school student.
• $1.8 billion in additional funding to be allocated based on weights to address specific student needs.
• $376 million in direct funding for students to receive additional funding allocations to support specific programs, like tutoring.
• $100 million in outcomes funding to be awarded based on achievement to assist schools in helping all students.
Additionally, the TISA has reporting and district accountability requirements, including an annual TISA report delivered to the Tennessee General Assembly by the department and individual district-level accountability reports to be submitted by local school boards to the department to establish goals for student achievement in the current school year, explain how the goals can be met within the local budget, and describe how the local budget and expenditures for prior school years enabled districts to progress student outcomes.
“Being part of the engagement process and hearing the ideas brought forth by students, educators, industries and stakeholders was an incredible experience, and emphasized the need for Tennessee to move forward with a new formula that puts students first and puts our needs first,” said Elizabeth Brown, Student Engagement Subcommittee Chairman and Coffee County High School senior. “Seeing that come to fruition in a way that can remove obstacles for postsecondary success is exciting and I look forward to the potential impact this will have to unlock future possibilities for a new generation of students.”
“I was honored to have been asked to chair the Instructional Leadership Sub-Committee,” said Danny Weeks, Director of Schools, Dickson County Schools. “I have enjoyed the interactions with our committee, enjoyed participating in the town halls, and reading the input from stakeholders from across the state. We are anxious to see the proposal and are excited about the possibilities it brings for all students.”
“Teachers see first-hand the impact of funding on the success of our students and schools, and educators know that this important conversation could not be more timely,” said Morgan Rankin, 2021-22 Teacher of the Year, Johnson City Schools, Chair of Teacher Advisory Funding Subcommittee. “Bringing together experienced and knowledgeable educators from a variety of positions and school districts across the state allowed teachers to truly lend their voice to this crucial discussion. This subcommittee worked diligently to review public feedback and to carefully weigh our recommendations in order to best meet the diverse teaching and learning needs across the state. We truly hope that our deliberate and thorough recommendations will help make a positive and long-lasting impact on teaching and learning in the state of Tennessee.”
Last fall, Lee announced the state would review its public school funding formula. The Tennessee Department of Education and the General Assembly convened 18 funding subcommittees, organized a legislative steering committee, and provided over 1,000 opportunities for the public to engage, including 16 public town halls and local match conversations across the state. This January, Lee and Schwinn released a draft framework for the new K-12 funding formula, which incorporated input from thousands of Tennesseans.
