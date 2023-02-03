A Christmas gift during her youth and then inspiration from her husband got Becky Bryant into teaching and now she has received recognition from her peers.
Bryant is an art teacher at Athens City Middle School and was named one of five total ACS Teachers of the Year.
“To be selected by my peers to be the teacher of the year was a great honor and recognition. I am glad to be a part of a wonderful work family and to work with so many amazing teachers,” Brant expressed. “I was very surprised and honored to be named the teacher of the year.”
Prior to her current career at the middle school, Brant served the community as an art instructor.
“I’m a lifetime lover of the arts. I have served within the art community for a long time. Prior to teaching in the city schools, I taught art at the YMCA Summer Program for three years,” Bryant noted. “I have been teaching visual art for 14 years. Five of those years, I served as the part-time art teacher at City Park and Westside elementary schools.”
Reflecting on her past, she remembered two points that impacted her decision to pursue art instruction as a career.
“I remember one Christmas when I was young I received a set of paints and a drawing pad. I was inspired by my high school art teacher, Mrs. Linda Chattin. She taught me to have a kind, positive approach to everything in life and to give for the sake of giving without expecting anything in return,” she recalled. “She would always push her students to be the best they could be, which was something I respected, admired and appreciated in her. She was the type of teacher that one day I hoped I would be.”
While her interest started young, Bryant stated that it was her husband, Mitchell Bryant, who encouraged her to pursue her career as an art teacher.
“It was through his support and encouragement that I graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2007 with my Art Education degree and attained my Masters in Curriculum and Instruction in 2016 from Carson Newman,” Bryant said. “During my time at Athens City Middle School, I have served as a mentor teacher as well as the related arts team leader. I have helped design and build sets for five productions at ACMS, as well as contributed to productions at the Athens Arts Center.”
In addition to being an art teacher for ACMS, Bryant is affiliated with a variety of different organizations including being a member of the TEA (Tennessee Educators Association), National Arts Education Association (NAEA), Tennessee Arts Academy (TAA), Athens Arts Center and Keith Memorial United Methodist Church.
She has also operated an extracurricular art club for years at ACMS and encourages her students to enter their works in local, state and international competitions.
“I find the most joy in seeing a student’s face light up when they realize what they can accomplish in the art classroom,” Bryant expressed. “I try to push all of my students to be their best selves and I believe that, in the words of Pablo Picasso, all of my students are artists.”
