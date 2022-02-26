A desire to spread interest to a new generation succeeded for members of the Cherokee Beekeepers Association recently.
Tuesday night during the CBA’s regular meeting at AgCentral Coop, Honeybee Tennessee’s Jessica Dodd-Davis gave a $3,559.40 check to McMinn Central High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) to help start up beekeeping at the school.
Former Tennessee Beekeepers Association President Howard Kerr was at the meeting and was encouraged by the interest from the school.
“It’s a real privilege to me to be invited down here,” Kerr said. “One of our charter purposes is to engage young people in beekeeping. We’ve got to look to these folks here — they’re our future in beekeeping.”
Kerr announced he would donate a package of bees to the school to help them begin the program as well.
The process of starting this program up began last year when former CBA President Jim Gentry and current Treasurer Gene Keller started looking into if a beekeeping program could be viable in high school.
“He said, ‘I don’t know, let’s see what happens,’” Keller said of Gentry’s reaction when the idea came up.
That led Keller to Eton Elementary School in northern Georgia, where they learned that both the elementary and high school have beekeeping programs.
“We thought if they can do it, why can’t we,” he said. “So we got the ball rolling.”
Keller noted that a presentation to McMinn County Schools Director Lee Parkison got him excited about the prospect.
“Very enthusiastic, big supporter,” Keller said of Parkison.
The task of starting the program up was turned over to Central FFA teacher Annette Bryant and Keller said she began looking into funding options.
“She applied for a grant from Honeybee Tennessee, a 501(c)(3) organization that when you buy a Honeybee Tennessee license plate, they get part of the proceeds from that,” Keller explained.
The grant was a request for personal protection equipment and the head of that program, Dodd-Davis, was on hand Tuesday to present the check to Bryant and Central’s FFA students.
Kerr also noted that the learning curve will likely be high early on for the students.
“They’ve got a lot to learn,” Kerr said. “I’ve been keeping bees since 1965 and I’ve told people my learning curve was almost vertical for the first 10 years and then after 20 years it started turning over.”
He pointed out that the local club will be able to have an impact on the students learning to keep bees as well.
“It’s critically important that this club gives them 199% support,” Kerr said.
