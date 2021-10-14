The City of Athens is bracing for a potential lawsuit from its former chief of police.
On Monday night, the Athens City Council met for the first time since Police Chief Cliff Couch was fired on Friday afternoon by City Manager C. Seth Sumner.
Couch’s dismissal was not part of the study session agenda, but Council Member Dick Pelley asked for it to be discussed prior to moving into regular business.
“What happened on Friday afternoon was appalling and this council — all five of us — need to address it,” said Pelley.
Sumner noted that he called each council member on Friday to inform them of his decision to terminate Couch, as well as his appointment of Lt. Fred Schultz as the city’s interim police chief.
Pelley called Sumner’s summary of the events that occurred on Friday a “garbage explanation.”
“I want these five council members to ask questions,” Pelley continued. “It was inappropriate to fire the police chief. … I think this council needs to take ownership.”
Mayor Bo Perkinson said Couch’s termination was a personnel decision that is within Sumner’s purview as city manager and Pelley agreed.
“But I think that we have a responsibility to the citizens of this community to address this,” Pelley added.
Council Member Frances Witt McMahan agreed with Pelley that the council should discuss the matter and that she had received inquiries about Couch’s firing over the weekend.
“I want to be able to articulate to people, when they ask me questions, how this came about,” she said.
She did take exception to Pelley’s characterization that Couch’s firing was “inappropriate.”
“We can’t say that now because we don’t know all the facts,” said Witt McMahan.
Pelley said Couch’s firing may have been more appropriate if it had occurred following the council’s special called meeting this coming Monday, Oct. 18. That meeting is a continuation of a called meeting that began on Aug. 10 and dealt with issues between Sumner and Couch.
Among those issues was Couch’s allegation of retaliation by Sumner after Couch reported cameras missing from the police department to the office of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump.
“I think it was inappropriate and I will stand by that,” said Pelley of Couch’s firing. “I think what we’re doing, quite honestly, we are retaliating against the gentleman (Couch) and the retaliation is going to probably put this city at high risk of a future lawsuit. I think retaliation is no reason for dismissal.”
Both Perkinson and Witt McMahan again implied that Pelley does not know all the reasons behind Sumner’s decision to fire Couch.
“I don’t know them definitively, but I would like to know how we as a council member can let him (Sumner) do that,” said Pelley, who then suggested that Sumner reverse his decision to fire Couch.
Witt McMahan then asked “Was there anything that happened that caused this to have to happen at this time?”
At this point, City Attorney Chris Trew asked to make a statement: “All of you know because you’ve listened to this dispute for many months that Chief Couch has an attorney; he’s got a law firm. That law firm is very adept at representing public employees that have been dismissed from their jobs. They have indicated they’re going to file a lawsuit, they may file a lawsuit, and whatever you all discuss this evening is fair game in that litigation.”
Trew also noted that Sumner has been advised by legal counsel to limit his public statements regarding the matter.
“Council Member Pelley, it was very inappropriate for you to go ahead on record in front of all these people to say your opinion that this firing was based on retaliation,” Trew continued. “That’s the very subject matter that any litigation is going to concern and you have just jeopardized the insurance coverage that this city has by making that statement. I’ve told you that in the past, but you continue to support people that are adverse to the city because of your animosity toward this man (Sumner).”
Witt McMahan then suggested that the entire council meet in a closed-door executive session with Trew and Sumner to discuss the circumstances of Couch’s firing and any potential resulting litigation. Trew suggested that would be the appropriate setting for the discussion.
Pelley then replied to Trew’s statement about Pelley’s relationship with Sumner.
“I do not have animosity towards him,” said Pelley. “I do not respect him. I do not trust him. I have no confidence in his ability to do anything with the city, but I don’t have animosity. I’m an old man. I don’t spend energy disliking anyone. I spend more time loving people.”
Pelley said he was open to holding an executive session and then reiterated his stance that Couch’s termination was retaliation by Sumner.
“It was based on that,” he said.
Sumner has not given a reason publicly for his firing of Couch.
