Athens Parks & Recreation Director Austin Fesmire recently discussed the short- and long-term plans in place for the various parks in the city.
Fesmire spoke during the Athens City Council’s Strategic Summit at the end of February, going over what the department is working on now and what they are looking toward in the future.
He said that current objectives include finishing up work at Cook Park and Athens Regional Park, getting a grant approved for work at Heritage Park and then continuing the expansion of Eureka Trail.
He noted that current discussions include having the trail cross Highway 38 as well as expanding the trail on East Madison Avenue.
Looking at the upcoming fiscal year, Fesmire noted that the area where trees have been cut down by Ingleside Elementary School is the planned future home of eight to 12 pickleball courts.
“You can get eight to 12 pickleball courts in the same space as one court that’s there now,” he said. “That’s growing so much in popularity that there’s no reason not to do 12 if you can do 12.”
He added that plans are under review for a kitchen at Cook Park as well as making the athletic fields at Athens Regional Park turf.
“When we went to dirt and everybody else around us went to turf, we lost a lot of tournaments,” he explained. “That’s hurt us, that’s hurt our hotels.”
His focus stayed on regional park as he moved along to long term plans, noting that they still intend to complete the conference center at the park.
“We have a tremendous amount of interest in the conference center,” he said. “I can’t tell you the number of people who are using that building that are industry-related.”
Among its uses of late include for multiple job fairs and meeting places for citizen input.
Fesmire also noted that Market Park is due some completion work, including on building an amphitheater, walkways and fencing. That work, he said, can be done in phases.
There are also plans in place to continue work at Prof Powers Park, including upgrading aging facilities and fixing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues.
There was no timeline given for the long term plans to be completed.
