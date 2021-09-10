Employees of Athens Utilities Board (AUB) have wrapped up another fundraising campaign for United Way of McMinn and Meigs County by personally contributing a total of $31,666 for the 2021 season.
AUB’s Phil Graves, who oversees the campaign internally for the utility, said that 60% of the utility’s workforce of 100 people contributed.
“This is incredible,” Graves said. “Our employees are very generous to open their pocket books and give to those in need each year after year.”
Of the 61 employees joining the effort, 34 pledged to give one hour’s pay per month, a level known as fair-share giving.
Another 26 AUB employees gave at the President’s Council level of at least $500.
“It’s the type of unselfish gesture that makes me proud to work among this group of people. Not only do they give their best at work, they also know what it means to give back monetarily to the community as well,” Graves said.
AUB General Manager Eric Newberry also applauded the employees’ generosity.
“All of these individuals open his or her wallet for the campaign because they make a personal decision to do so. There is no judgment or pressure for anyone to participate. They do it because it is in their personal make up to serve and give to others,” Newberry stated.
