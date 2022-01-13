An altercation in Sweetwater Saturday evening ended with one man dead and another arrested on a murder charge.
According to a press release from the Sweetwater Police Department, officers were dispatched to Childress Avenue at 5:33 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shooting involving one victim.
The release stated that officers arrived at the scene at 5:35 p.m. and made contact with the victim — identified as William Ferguson, 49, of Childress Avenue in Sweetwater.
An officer with First Responder Medical Certification approached the victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the face, and noticed that the body still felt warm but did not have a pulse.
The officer reportedly provided first aid and performed lifesaving measures until first responders from the Sweetwater Fire Department arrived on scene to continue care.
According to the release, the victim succumbed to his injuries despite the best efforts of the first responders.
“Upon further investigation officers made contact with the alleged shooter — identified as Mr. Austin Sanders of Childress Avenue, Sweetwater,” the release stated.
“Upon speaking to Mr. Sanders, officers were able to find out that an argument over pets had occurred between Mr. Sanders’ grandmother and Mr. Ferguson, which led to Mr. Sanders retrieving a firearm from the home and ultimately shooting and killing Mr. Ferguson.”
The press release stated Sanders is currently being charged with first degree murder and any further charges are pending the result of the investigation.
