McMinn County High School Choir students are preparing to head to a state event.
According to McMinn County High School Choir Director Tristen Rowland, the students are set to take part in the All-State Honor Choir in a little more than a month. This is something that the East Tennessee Vocal Association strives for, he said.
“I’m really excited for this because it really is just culminating all of these students’ hard work and determination in the choral classroom,” Rowland said. “It is really something that these kids work hard for. They study their music for two or three months leading up to the event, they audition, get chosen and then past that they have to study a whole new set of music to get into the choir.”
McMinn County High School will have five students participating at state — Javier Reeves-Velasquez, Mason Headrick, Nina Fabiano, Emma Stratton and Emma Cate.
“The students feel a great level of accomplishment and that sense of pride is appropriate in them in being able to achieve this,” Rowland stated. “For me, this means great things for the choral program at McMinn County High School. It means the students are working, they are driven and being successful. They are reaching accolades and successes that get to be shown and showcased in Nashville in April.”
In order to reach the state level, students have to learn two pieces of music and participate in the All East event, which features students all across East Tennessee.
“There are usually about 1,200 students from all across East Tennessee and they audition before a panel of judges who are music educators throughout the region and they have to sing the two pieces of music that they have prepared and then they must also go and sight read to prove they truly understand the music,” he expressed. “This year McMinn County High School was in the top five schools in East Tennessee in terms of student acceptance. We had 12 students get accepted out of 19.”
Only the students with the highest scores advance from All East to All State.
“This year we have five students advancing to All State and they will go and perform in April at Gaylord Opryland Resort as part of Tennessee Music Educators Association Conference, which they will participate in a choir that is literally made of the best of the best high school choral students from across all of Tennessee,” Rowland stated. “When students set their hearts to something they are going to achieve it regardless of what it takes and it is a very difficult thing to achieve. A lot of times we will see schools have one student get represented for All East but if you have a kid make it to All State that is purely off of their own ability. The fact that we had five students make it to all All State shows that this program is building. We are gaining ground and we are getting bigger and bigger.”
According to Rowland, the state level is the final stage for the competition, however students who achieve state level can apply for “high level scholarships.”
Additionally there are many ways the community can help support the student choir.
“You will never know how much it means to these kids to look out and see your face,” Rowland expressed. “Our Christmas concert had a very high level of attendance. We had a packed out auditorium and that shows me that the community is noticing the program we have here and they want to support these kids.”
For those who wish to help the choir with their trip expenses there are many ways to donate.
“The total for the April trip is running these kids about $1,700, but that is for all of them, not each. I have a hard time telling these kids that you put in all of this hard work but now you have to pay,” he noted. “So I started a GoFundMe so that the community can help support these students and to show that we in McMinn County recognize what they are doing and support them. So if you would like to donate to that you can find the link on the school’s Facebook page and it has also been shared in the City of Athens page.”
The link for the GoFundMe is https://gofund.me/44d7d2fc
The school also accepts check donations but it is requested to place in the check memo that it is for the choral department or the All State Choral Festival.
“I am really glad to be in this community and to be in a community that supports these kids,” he expressed. “Even if you don’t really know what they are doing, you still support them and that is my favorite thing about living in the south and that is that we always support each other.”
