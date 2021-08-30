An integral part of local history will be honored Thursday as the new historical marker representing J.L. Cook School is scheduled to be unveiled on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 5:30 p.m. at J.L. Cook Memorial Park in Athens.
Handicap parking will be available in the main lot, with general parking in the adjacent overflow grass parking area.
The J.L. Cook Heritage Foundation, a group founded to preserve the history and heritage of the J.L. Cook School, has been working for years to install a tribute that tells the story of the African American school that once stood on the grounds of J.L. Cook Memorial Park.
In the 1950s through ’60s, Cook School, as it was known by many, had a reputation throughout the state and the south as being one of the premier black schools in the region. The school remained open through the desegregation movement in the 1960s and closed in 1966.
The 5-foot-tall by 9-foot-wide historical marker that will be unveiled on Thursday features a news article by former principal and educator, Professor W.E. Nash, and highlights images of the school, its students and epic events that took place at the school.
“We are excited to join together and watch history come alive,” said Ann Boyd, a representative of the J.L. Cook Heritage Foundation.
The completion and installation of this project is a collaboration between Main Street Athens, Athens Area Council for the Arts, J.L. Cook Heritage Foundation and the City of Athens Parks & Recreation Department. Funding for the design, production and installation of the sign comes from the Tennessee Placemaking Partnership, a program created to foster projects that infuse arts and heritage into community planning.
This program is a partnership between Lyndhurst Foundation, Southeast Tennessee Development District, Tennessee Arts Commission and Thrive Regional Partnership.
This outdoor event is open to the public. More information about J.L. Cook Heritage Foundation is available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jlcookschool.
Questions about the unveiling on Thursday or J.L. Cook Memorial Park may be directed to City of Athens Parks & Recreation Department at 423-744- 2700 OPT 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.