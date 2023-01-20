After recent severe weather in the local area, McMinn County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Tom Trotter is reminding local residents of a way to stay informed for any severe events.
Odd weather patterns have recently been making rounds across the country, creating out of season weather behaviors in various parts of the country.
Locally, East Tennessee has experienced gusty winds in recent days and the National Weather Service is expecting “some light snow accumulations” in higher elevations over the next few days. There have also been some severe storms, such as the EF-0 tornado that recently hit Meigs County.
It has been several years since a tornado landed in McMinn County.
“The last tornado that we’ve had was Nov. 30, 2016 and November is also an odd time to have a tornado,” Trotter said. “If I remember correctly, a few days after it had hit the weather became really cold from a cold front that had come in.”
As winter continues into spring, the chances of severe weather likely will continue for the local area.
“The county has a notification system that automatically sends out alerts to people’s phones, calls them or e-mails them depending on which service the individual would like to have,” Trotter said. “The alerts are pre-programmed to send out for severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado watches and tornado warnings. We can also use that system to alert people to other emergency situations, such as chemical spills, but they will have to sign up for that, it’s not automated like the severe storms and tornado alerts.”
“We have had this system in place for roughly four years,” Trotter noted. “Typically the calls, e-mails and texts will be issued within a minute or two of an alert being given.”
Trotter also recommended the use of weather radios that can be purchased from a large variety of stores.
“They usually run for $35-$45 and can be programmed to your county,” he noted. “They are really good at keeping you updated.”
McMinn County Emergency Management also has a Facebook page that is updated often.
“Any significant information I get from the National Weather Service, I post on the Facebook page with the slideshows and things that the weather service sends me,” he said. “I am not a weatherman or anything like that, I just pass along the information that the Weather Service sends me.”
