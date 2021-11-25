Potential futures came into view throughout the day Friday for various local students as they took part in McMinn County Schools’ Work Based Learning Initiative job shadowing program.
Over the course of the day, juniors from McMinn County High School and McMinn Central High School shadowed professionals in a variety of career fields to get a glimpse into what they do on a day to day basis.
“They can view the real life work they’ll be doing out of high school,” MCS Career & Technical Education Supervisor Elizabeth Pierce-Oswalt said.
“We encourage them to go to the area they want to pursue as a career.”
The program started around 2006, according to Pierce-Oswalt, and initially included high school juniors and eighth grade students.
Normally the job shadowing is held in February.
This time around, however, MCS officials made the decision to separate the juniors from the eighth graders and hold the high school job shadow day in November.
“We split it down because not every child had the chance to do it,” Pierce-Oswalt explained. “This also gives better quality time with their job shadow.”
The eighth grade job shadow day is still planned to be held in February, she said.
Various businesses and non-profits were included in the job shadow day, stretching nearly all the potential career fields.
One of the students who took part, MCHS junior Maddi Burke, shadowed at CapStar Bank where her father, Fred, is a wealth advisor.
“This is very important for our young people to see what happens in the real world,” Fred Burke said. “They can see what’s going on and apply it to their studies. It’s hands-on experience for why they are learning what they are learning.”
Maddi Burke added that this gives some variety to students instead of doing the same routine every day.
“It’s a break from school and a chance to see the real world,” she said. “To see that there’s a reason we’re in school, a reason we’re being taught this. There’s value to that, I think.”
Maddi Burke said she is currently undecided on what her future holds after high school, but that she found the jobs she watched at CapStar “interesting.”
Meanwhile, Central’s Dani Wolford and MCHS’ Zyriah Boyd both spent time shadowing Dr. Ronnie DeForrest at the McMinn Regional Humane Society Spay and Neuter Clinic.
“I think this is a very valuable thing for students to get out and see the vocational aspect of once they get out of school,” DeForrest said.
He noted that this allows students to pick up on if they’re interested in what they’re seeing it might be for them, or if they’re bored with it then they might need to seek something else.
“It maybe gives them some direction,” he said.
Wolford said she is planning to attend Tennessee Tech out of high school and currently studies animals in school.
“I’m in the animal sciences program at Central and I enjoy it,” she said.
Boyd is considering the University of Tennessee after graduation and was drawn to the clinic for a similar, but different, reason.
“I love animals,” she said.
