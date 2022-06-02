At a time when many housing starts are underway in and around Athens, the local utilities board is facing supply-chain issues that could delay the construction of new homes and other projects in the area.
“We’d love to be able to provide everything needed to every home builder, right when they need it. But the fact is, Athens Utilities simply cannot get the number of items we need from manufacturers. And the same holds true for every utility,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough.
Power transformers, utility poles, and power meters are becoming difficult to get. Anything associated with underground utilities is at a premium. Even “routine” items that utilities use daily are increasingly tough to obtain.
“Power poles are taking up to 10 weeks to get,” said Scarbrough. “Something as common as eye nuts, used on equipment for lifting, rigging, or as anchor points for other hardware, have delivery times of up to 40 weeks. It’s incredible.”
Scarbrough said AUB wants to ensure people they are doing everything possible to keep inventory stocked and new materials and equipment flowing.
“But it is looking like equipment availability may cause problems for us, as it is with utilities nationwide, and for local builders and homeowners as well,” he said. “We are in unprecedented times and we just have to work together to get through them.”
Utilities across the nation are facing similar issues. Power utilities are not solely affected.
“We’re seeing this crunch on equipment availability in every division, not just power,” Scarbrough said.
“In natural gas, we are having trouble getting something as basic as meter bars, which are used to properly mount and hold gas meters in place. In wastewater, we are holding on for now but are seeing grinder pumps become increasingly hard to get,” he said.
Grinder pumps are installed in the ground at homes and are used to grind wastewater to allow it to go through small pipes.
AUB workers planned ahead and began ordering equipment four to five months ago, but other utilities were ordering equipment as well and the supply is becoming more limited.
AUB General Manager Eric Newberry is stressing that all customers must be served fairly.
“We will hear about this from customers. Some will be upset, undoubtedly, and it is understandable. Some may want to go to our board of directors with discussions that are born out of frustration or there may be attempts to garner favor and be moved up in a waiting position,” he said.
“But we have to be fair across the board. Our job on the front lines is to serve all of our customers as well as we possibly can with clear communication of the situation and a realistic assessment of schedule to the best of our ability,” Newberry said.
Utility officials already see the need to ensure that reserves of short-supplied materials and equipment are available for emergencies. A repeat of severe weather in the area, such as the tornadoes of 2016, could cause major disruptions.
AUB engineers are exploring ways to design services differently than normal during this tight infrastructure time.
“Where a neighborhood may normally be designed using one pad-mount transformer for four homes, our engineers are now designing with larger transformers serving eight homes, because the larger transformers are not in as high demand,” Scarbrough said. “But this likely is a temporary measure that may have supply pressures put on it as well.”
AUB is preparing to implement a new step when working with home builders that will require the builder to use portable generators to power their equipment when building a home instead of hooking up to AUB’s service right away, which would require a transformer.
“We know that’s a change, no doubt. We know it’s not something many builders will be crazy about. But we are where we are in terms of equipment availability and most builders can see the writing on the wall,” Scarbrough said.
“Of course, we hope for the best. But if the worst were to hit our area, we can see the pinch we’d be in because every utility, practically nationwide, is facing the same issues,” he said.
There is no exact timeframe as to when these supply issues will be resolved.
“We’ve just got to continue to work together, to try to understand the issue at hand and be as understanding with one another as possible because we all are in the same boat,” said Scarbrough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.