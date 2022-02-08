The ability to fund infrastructure without raising taxes stood out the most to State Rep. Dan Howell (R-Georgetown) during Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s State of the State speech last week.
Howell said he liked Lee’s proposal on infrastructure spending.
“I’m glad to see that his proposal for spending did not include a tax increase,” Howell said. “My second impression, being chair of transportation, I was extremely pleased to see that the governor recognizes that we have to take care of our infrastructure and he put a total of $619 million in there for infrastructure improvements in the state.”
Howell noted that a “good sum of that money” would go to rural areas across Tennessee.
“I think some of it is earmarked specifically for interchanges off of the interstate in some of the rural counties,” he noted. “Historically, upgrading those interchanges has generated a lot of economic growth at those sections and we are hoping that this will be a benefit for those rural areas and will generate some revenue in those rural counties.”
Howell believes Lee has a vision to move the State of Tennessee forward.
“He is focusing on two things that I have advocated since I’ve been a representative. If we want to keep Tennessee strong economically and keep us moving forward we have to have two things that I think are base things … and that is a good education system and a good infrastructure,” he expressed. “Without a good education system you can’t train a workforce and if you don’t have a workforce you can’t attract new industry and in order to attract new industry you will need to have good infrastructure, so to me those were the two things that stuck out to me. So overall I was pleased with the State of the State.”
Howell noted that he had been hoping to see the proposed budget move into the direction that it did.
“I had been talking to the majority leader in the house for two or three years about the fact that we needed to invest in infrastructure in another revenue stream other than just the gas tax and the money that the governor put into this is outside of the gas tax — it is from the general fund,” he stated. “It is something that I have been advocating along with one other and I was glad to see that proposal from the governor.”
Howell said he plans to continue focusing on infrastructure throughout this legislative session.
“It is a real honor to serve the people of District 22 and serve as transportation chair the House of Representatives, which gives me an overview of all of the infrastructure across the State of Tennessee,” he expressed. “I’m concerned about all of our roads — not just the ones in District 22 — and I am really honored to be able to serve in those capacities.”
