February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and the Tennessee Wesleyan University (TWU) Dental Hygiene clinic will once again provide free services for children for the entire month.
Children under 18 can receive hygiene services, including cleaning, x-rays, fluoride and sealants, all at no cost.
“TWU Dental Hygiene is committed to serving the community’s oral health needs, especially those most prone to dental disease,” said Program Director Randa Colbert. “Because caries (tooth decay) remains the most prevalent chronic disease among children in the U.S., routine dental care is crucial during childhood development. In recognition of National Children’s Dental Health month, the TWU dental hygiene clinic will offer free dental hygiene services to children 18 and under during the month of February. Services include cleanings, x-rays, fluoride and sealants.”
Appointments can be made by calling the TWU Dental Hygiene Clinic at 423-252-1475.
