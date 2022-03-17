Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) has extended its capital campaign with an updated fundraising goal of $1.6 million to renovate three new buildings adjacent to The Arts Center and to make improvements to The Arts Center.
Campaign Chair Scottie Mayfield acknowledged that the new goal was a result of a finalized scope of work and inflation.
“When we started this project we were running a race without knowing the finish line. Now we do and the good news is, our dedicated friends of the arts have helped us surpass the $1 million mark,” he said.
This campaign follows the organization’s 2004 effort, which allowed AACA to purchase and renovate Harrod’s Grocery into The Arts Center, a home for programming to thrive and flourish. AACA officials noted that this expansion plan has been met with great enthusiasm by supporters as well.
“The arts council began as a conversation around a coffee table and The Arts Center began as a few hundred words on a piece of paper,” said Executive Director Lauren Brown. “AACA has a long tenure of realizing dreams and we know, with our community’s help, we’ll see this vision brought to life.”
AACA’s capital campaign has endured a number of hurdles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arts council leaders, however, continued working to advance the expansion project and in the months since that early announcement they have: installed a new roof on the current and new buildings, painted the exterior of the new storefronts and begun interior demolition.
Simultaneously, AACA’s building committee has engaged Main Street Studio Architects to develop and finalize construction documents and has selected local contractor Keith Wilson to execute the plans with the hope of starting renovations in early summer 2022.
Since opening The Arts Center in 2005, AACA programming quickly outgrew its space.
“Steadfast community support and demand for our cultural offerings has allowed our programs to continue to grow,” Mayfield observed. “We need rehearsal space for concerts and theatre, dedicated visual arts instruction space, a separate ceramics studio, additional office space, music rooms, dressing rooms for performers, workshop and construction space and more restrooms.”
Brown noted that an expansion which would allow for more programming would be a benefit to the community as a whole.
“Research proves students of the arts score higher in testing and better develop cognitive skills,” said Brown. “Expanded programming in visual and performing arts will allow AACA to forge new collaborations and better serve our existing students. We’re thrilled to develop our programming — in a safe and exciting space — to meet the creative needs of our youth.”
According to Brown, arts and cultural economic activity in McMinn County generates around $7.4 million annually and AACA consistently creates tourist spending with an audience from outside the county and the state.
“Completed expansion will position The Arts Center as a visible welcome point to our historic downtown and create the potential for richer educational offerings as well as greater economic impact,” Brown noted.
AACA’s Capital Campaign Committee welcomes contributions of any amount, either as a lump sum or in a two to five year pledge.
“AACA is grateful to a number of gracious arts supporters who have helped the organization purchase the buildings and make significant progress toward the campaign goal,” she added.
For questions about the project, more information or to make a contribution, contact The Arts Center at 423-745-8781 or in person at The Arts Center, 320 North White Street. Or, contact any of the capital campaign committee members: Scottie Mayfield, Clarice Baggett, Jim Bagley, Bill Biddle, Sharon Brown, Sandra Boyd, Skylar Dean, Shelley Griffith, Art Kimball, Bob Roseberry and Ashley Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.