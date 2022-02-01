As the building itself continues to progress, attention turned last week to the future of the Athens City Schools’ consolidated elementary’s parking lot, as well as the baseball and softball fields.
The city school board members discussed the conceptual plans for those during last week’s work session as ACS Facilities/Attendance Supervisor Bob Owens showed preliminary drawings to them.
“Hopefully by the time we have our next meeting in two weeks, you’ll have the pricing for this,” he said.
Owens noted that the plans include the press box being shared by both the baseball and softball fields.
“That saves a lot in terms of the concrete we have to pour and the walkways,” Owens said. “They’re also going to figure out a walkway from the middle school down to these fields.”
ACS Director Robert Greene said he likes the current location of the fields because it gets them closer to the street. He also noted that the holding pond down the hill from Athens City Middle School may need to be larger than planned.
Owens added that the dimensions for the baseball walls will be 285 feet and the soccer field will be high school playoff regulation size. Greene noted that the outfield in Meigs County is 275 feet across.
“I talked to the coaches at the middle school and they’re fine with the infield, baseball length, being turf,” Owens said. “I talked about a turf outfield and the infield being dirt and they said they’d rather have the infield turf and the outfield grass.”
Greene added that he wants to see walkways and restrooms take precedence over a press box, at least in the early going.
“I’d like to have at least some sidewalks and restrooms — if we have to do a press box later, that’s one thing, but I’d like to have some restrooms,” he said.
Greene also pointed out there are still plans in the works on the parking lot to try to increase the number of spaces available.
“Remember, when the staff is there we only have 90 to 100 parking spots left,” he said. “If you take the second grade with 200 kids and you try to have second grade parents there, you need more parking. (The architect) is trying to find a few more.”
Multiple members of the board were complimentary of the plans for the fields.
“That’s going to be first class all the way around on both sides of the road,” Board Member Chris Adams said.
“It’s the perfect scenario for an outfield to have a bank right there,” Board Member Johnny Coffman added.
The new building will consolidate all of Athens’ four elementary schools — Ingleside, Westside, North City and City Park — into one structure that will consist of two schools — Athens City Primary (Pre-K through 2nd) and Athens City Intermediate (3rd through 5th grades).
The expectation continues to be that the school will be open for classes by the fall of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.