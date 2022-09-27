The Etowah Fall Arts and Crafts Festival is still on, but it will be delayed a bit from its normal date.
Each year, the festival is held on the first weekend of October in front of the L&N Depot. However, Hurricane Ian is causing a slight disruption to those plans this year.
The hurricane has been approaching Florida’s coastline in recent days and the fallout of rain from that storm has been expected to hit the local area this weekend. As a result, the decision was made by the Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce to move the festival to Oct. 22-23. The hours will remain unchanged, at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. that Sunday.
“We didn’t want to risk anything or for people to have a bad experience,” Etowah Chamber Executive Director Frank Clark said. “This was the best weekend after fall break to have the festival and retain as much of the fall festival as we could.”
Clark stressed that this is not a permanent change and the festival will be back on the first weekend of October next year.
“It’s only because of the hurricane,” he said. “This is certainly not a permanent change.”
He noted that on top of concerns about the quality of experience if it’s rainy or stormy during the festival, some vendors had also expressed concerns about their families if the festival went off as normally scheduled.
“It really has an impact on families,” he said.
The Bingo fundraiser at McMinn Central High School is still set for this Thursday night, no change has been made there. It is still set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Central’s cafeteria.
Despite the change of date for the festival, Clark said most of what was planned will be able to continue.
“The talent is still the same, which is great,” he said. “Almost all of the vendors are returning. We had a great experience with them, they’ve been great. It makes this job great having good small businesses to work with.”
The theme of this year’s festival will focus on Appalachian music, including bluegrass. He said that theme will remain intact.
September Song, Wyatt Ellis, Josh Felker, and Blue Cumberland are all still set to perform during the festival.
“I think that’s going to be a nice touch,” Clark said of the theme.
Ultimately, Clark said the change of date wasn’t one he wanted to make, but he felt it was necessary.
“It wasn’t an easy decision made lightly,” he said. “But we were all in agreement it would bring the best benefit to the small businesses as well as the safety of the citizens.”
