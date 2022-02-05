CALHOUN
City Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
DECATUR
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the following meetings will be held at the Decatur Municipal Building: Municipal Planning Commission at 6 p.m.; Board of Aldermen at 7 p.m.
ATHENS
City Council will hold a study session Monday, Feb. 7, at 5:45 p.m. in the conference room of the Athens Municipal Building.
MCMINN COUNTY
Election Commission will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m., instead of Feb. 15, in the conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
