Public Meetings Nov 20, 2021 3 hrs ago ETOWAHUtilities Board will meet on Monday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.City Commission will meet on Monday, Nov. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
