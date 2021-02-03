The special session focusing on education held by the Tennessee General Assembly’s Legislative Committee concluded last week with a variety of new bills.
State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) believes the session was a “very important first step” in combating the issues schools have been facing due to the pandemic.
“Hopefully the bills will be useful as time goes by,” Cochran said. “We may not see any impact initially, but I think as time goes by that these bills will have a positive effect.”
One of the biggest topics during the session was the literacy bill to help younger students increase their literacy skills.
“There is really an issue across the State of Tennessee with reading proficiency and this will provide schools with some new tools to tackle that issue,” Cochran noted. “When students are proficient in reading then they will become more proficient in other subjects as well, because if you can’t read your social studies or math homework then it is hard to be proficient in those subjects. So reading is the foundation of all other subjects at school.”
The bill focuses on a summer learning program which is funded to provide transportation and teacher compensation for those who need to utilize the program.
“It is completely funded by the state so it provides some pretty healthy stipends for any teachers that want to participate in that program, so hopefully it will be a good incentive to get more participation from teachers,” he noted. “The program is primarily focused on the lower grades right now and that is where we tend to see learning loss with reading proficiency and other subjects ... some of these topics needed to be tackled anyway but the pandemic brought greater need to focus on those and the lower grades.”
The literacy bill did contain portions that Cochran did not find agreeable.
“There was a part of the bill that I did not love that does not go into effect for about two years, but it is a part of the legislation that determines which students have to participate in that program where the student would either have to participate or potentially face retention,” he said. “It includes all students who tested either below or approaching ... I felt that was too large of a population of students to include. You would hate to see a student be placed into the program just because they took one bad test, so I spoke out against that in committee and they offered an amendment that had passed which makes it a little better. There are also options to allow the student to retake the test and there are some other options there, but my one concern on the topic of learning loss is the broad population of students that it includes.”
One of the bills that Cochran was excited about was the approval of funds for teachers.
“The governor has indicated that he was looking at extending that further as we go into regular session, but there was, at least, a small raise for our teachers and it covers state and local portion of that raise,” expressed Cochran.
“I think with the budget cuts last year we were unable to do that, but when the economy started to pick up I think it put us in a better financial position. I am really glad that we can do that for our teachers.”
Cochran left a message for educators that may have concerns about the absence of other topics during the special session.
“There were a lot of topics that were not brought up during this session but that does not mean that they won’t be addressed during the regular session,” Cochran said. “There will be a lot of things in education that we expect to see in the coming months and we will continue to make improvements as we go along.”
