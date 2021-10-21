Monroe County hosted the Rural Tourism Conference this week, as it ran Monday through Wednesday.
This tourism conference is comprised of representatives from Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.
“Most of the attendees are state employees, economic development employees, tourism employees, Main Street directors and chamber members,” said Sweetwater City Recorder Jessica Morgan. “We are super excited that we get to host them in Sweetwater.”
According to Monroe County Tourism Director Blaina Best, the City of Sweetwater won the bid to be host to the conference while the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and the Monroe County Tourism Department partner with the city to provide assistance.
“Rural tourism is really skyrocketing right now, particularly due to everything from COVID, families are wanting to get away to smaller locations,” Morgan noted. “Right now a lot rural communities are seeing an influx in visitors and sometimes finding the resources you need for that is tough, so these sessions are kind of geared towards helping rural communities specifically tout what kind of tourism things they have.”
Best stated this also gives them the opportunity to highlight what the rural areas are best at.
“This is kind of our niche market, so being able to host these people and talk about what we are excellent at — which is outdoor tourism and rural tourism in general — it just gives us even more of an opportunity to expand our reach,” Best said.
Morgan expressed her gratitude to be able to host 180 people during the conference.
“This will help support our small businesses downtown, so we geared a lot of our stuff around local businesses,” Morgan said. “The State of Tennessee has been a wonderful partner in this. They sponsored Monday night’s dinner, they sponsored for everyone to go to the Lost Sea, we can show them Monroe County and of course the county and the chamber has sponsored various things including Tuesday night’s dinner, so we are making them love this area.”
Best believes this will have a significant impact on Monroe County’s economy.
“We are not even sure where this ripple effect will even go,” Best expressed. “People five years from now might still make vacations for their families to come back here because we hosted this conference.”
According to Best, this is a great opportunity for everyone to show the conference why they love Sweetwater and Monroe County.
“Sweetwater had to actually go and apply for this, so they are very choosy about who they pick to do this,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce President Brandy Gentry. “We are super proud to be hosting it because it was a fight to get it here and now we’ve just got to show them what we are made of.”
This is only the second time the State of Tennessee has hosted this conference.
“It is very rare for it to even be held in Tennessee, so for it to even be held in Monroe County, all of us should be proud of that,” Best said. “We want to thank all of our partners, our sponsors and our locals. They have all been supportive throughout the planning process of this and I know that we are all going to welcome everybody here in Monroe County and I just wanted to thank everyone for being so hospitable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.