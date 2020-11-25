The McMinn County Commission voted unanimously on Monday night in favor of an update to the existing interlocal agreement that governs the Eureka Trail.
Prior to this amendment, the City of Athens, the Town of Englewood, and McMinn County shared responsibility for the ownership, management, and maintenance of the Eureka Trail.
“In the governing agreement that was signed and adopted in 2013, … there were provisions for law enforcement, for maintenance, for many things; there was not a provision for first response, medical response, fire response,” explained Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner at the Council’s study session earlier this month. “What this (revised agreement) does is incorporates and refers to that original governing agreement, but adds an addendum in a new agreement.”
Under the original agreement, primary first responder services along the trail were provided by the applicable jurisdiction. The trail falls under three jurisdictions — McMinn County, Athens, and Englewood — with the appropriate agency responding within its coverage area. Prior to this amendment, the other two jurisdictions could only respond once the primary agency arrived at the scene of an incident.
“The Athens Fire Department has (recently) been certified through AMR (ambulance service) to provide some basic first responder services in the medical area, and so they have extended that agreement to respond on the Eureka Trail beyond their city limits with their fire trucks to provide additional help,” explained McMinn County Mayor John Gentry at Monday’s Commission meeting.
The revised agreement was also approved by the Athens City Council last Tuesday.
The addendum has been provided to Englewood Fire Chief Billy Roach. Among the three entities involved in the interlocal agreement, the Englewood City Commission is the only one remaining that has not yet voted on the revision. The amended agreement must be approved by the governing body of all three jurisdictions to become effective. These changes were initiated during conversations between Roach and Athens Fire Chief Brandon Ainsworth.
The revised agreement stipulates that associated CAD (computer-aided dispatch) calls and dispatch charges will be attributed to the jurisdiction in which an incident occurs regardless of which agency is first to respond.
