Upgrades may be on the way to Layman Expo Center in the future.
During last week’s McMinn County Commission meeting, local resident Katie Ford spoke to the board members about possibly becoming an “advisor” of sorts at the center. The center, which hosts both horse and dog shows, is located within Athens Regional Park behind the convention center.
“I’ve been riding at the Layman Expo Center for most of my life,” Ford said. “I barrel race and that’s pretty much what I do solely there.”
Ford is a regular customer at the center, renting it out for a variety of events throughout the year.
“I rent it typically twice a week during the week for riding lessons and ride nights,” she said. “I rent it probably about 10 weekends out of the year to produce pretty good sized barrel races.”
She said the participants in the shows come from states such as Oklahoma, Texas and Mississippi.
Ford said she wasn’t suggesting becoming a full manager of the center, but she tossed out a different sort of role.
“I could be an advisor of mostly just the horse events,” she said. “I’m not really focused on dog shows, not that I wouldn’t help if my help was needed. I know more about speed horse events and barrel races.”
Ford said she wouldn’t come into a potential role green, between her experience and work already at the center plus efforts she’s put in outside of that.
“I’ve put in a lot of time and research into this, on proper ground techniques, and I’ve done a lot of my own work out there with my own money,” she explained. “I really want to see that place thrive and be better than it’s ever been.”
She added that she believes the county could charge more for renting the center than it currently does, based off of calls she’s made to area expo centers.
“There’s a lot of money being left on the table there,” she said. “I think it could benefit from at least $500 a day, if not even more, especially if there was proper equipment there to work the grounds and whatnot. I purchased my own drag this year to work the grounds.”
She said having an advisor monitoring the grounds could also help make it more appealing as well.
“Safety is what’s big for me there,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of good friends hurt their horses and have to see them put down in the arena or have them fall and hurt themselves. I think I could really make that place grow.”
There was no discussion on Ford’s proposal among the commissioners, but she has spoken with McMinn County Mayor John Gentry, who said there are other avenues being looked at to improve the center as well.
“We’re eligible for a $114,000 tourism grant to pay over two years,” he said. “One of the things I’ve been talking to the state about — doing marketing plans and things to take better advantage of our assets. We know we have a great asset at the Layman center that we could do more with.”
He said more information will likely come out about the tourism grant after the new year. He added that along with horse shows and training sessions, the center is a popular spot for dog shows because of how close to Interstate 75 it is.
“It’s really attractive, also, to dog shows,” he said. “We have been getting some wonderful shows there.”
He said people have come from Florida, Michigan and “all along the I-75 corridor” for those shows.
The variety of events being held there is more reason to invest in improvements to it, he noted.
“(Dog shows) want a different surface (than horse shows),” Gentry said. “They want a hard pack, Katie needs it broken up. How can we turn that around quicker?”
