The Athens Christmas Parade will be held on Monday, Dec. 6 starting at 6:30 p.m.
According to Athens Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rob Preston, the parade will follow the same route it has taken for years.
“We are really excited for the parade this year,” Preston expressed. “I think, kind of like last year, people are ready to get out and do things and I believe that is true even moreso this year and I think it is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit.”
Traditionally the parade hosts between 50 and 60 floats each year, however Preston would like to see that grow.
“As of now we are about halfway to our normal number of floats,” Preston noted. “The deadline for anyone who wishes to participate will be Nov. 30, so we are encouraging people go ahead and get their applications as soon as possible this year because we will be closed Thursday the 25th and Friday the 26th for Thanksgiving.”
Those interested in obtaining an application can do so by calling the chamber of commerce at 745-0334 or send an e-mail to julie@athenschamber.org
“There is a small fee attached with it,” Preston noted. “If it is a non-profit it costs $30 and if it is a for-profit organization it will cost $50.”
The theme of the parade this year is Friendly City Christmas and it will host a very special grand marshal this year.
“Every year we have a grand marshal and given where our community and whole country is right now, we decided to make our local health care providers the overall grand marshal,” Preston expressed. “Starr Regional Medical Center is the hub of our area so, presumably, their CEO is going to ride in the grand marshal car and all of the health care providers are going to walk alongside of the car because we really want to honor all of them as our grand marshal.”
The McMinn County High School marching band will be making a return this year after being unable to participate last year.
“This is the oldest parade in the State of Tennessee and I really want to thank our city and our county, public works, the police department, the fire department and the sheriff’s department,” Preston said. “It is a true team effort because we couldn’t do it without them. All of the street closures, all of the planning, we are just incredibly grateful to all of them.”
