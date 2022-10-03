Cooler weather has arrived and with the season changing, power rates are expected to fall this month.
For Etowah Utilities customers, the decrease is expected to be 2.5%, which would translate to a drop of $2.50 for the average residential customer’s bill. According to EUB General Manager Harold Masengil, the decrease is primarily due to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) switching from summer rate to transition rate.
In Athens, Athens Utilities Board Assistant General Manager Wayne Scarbrough said that rates will also fall for AUB customers.
The rate will be $0.10385 in October, compared to $0.10637 in September.
Both Masengil and Scarbrough noted that this decrease comes despite TVA’s fuel charge being higher in October than in September.
AUB representatives, along with many other power company managers, spoke with TVA representatives recently in a call to discuss the TVA fuel charge, which is added to the local power providers’ actual rate for the month.
“TVA’s fuel rate is tied to the amount of natural gas they are purchasing to fire their power generation plants and the price of natural gas has gone up significantly over the past year,” Scarbrough said. “AUB and other power distributors continue working with TVA to have them keep their costs in control and come more in line with historical levels.”
The October rate fall comes as AUB has announced an increase by 1% of its power rate.
“We’ve kept rates in check for a long time. That’s just a fact,” Scarbrough said. “We hope that our customers see the difference in AUB rate increases versus TVA increases. Keep in mind that when TVA raises its rate, none of the money stays with AUB. It all goes to TVA.”
AUB’s power rate has increased less than 8% in the past 25 years. However, TVA has increased its rate by more than 62% in fewer than 20 years, according to Scarbrough.
“That’s a real impact on all of us,” Scarbrough said.
The expectation is that the AUB rate increase will add about $3-$4 to the average residential bill. No increase has been announced by EUB.
