The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce is reminding local citizens that Kayleigh McEnany will be the speaker for the 15th Annual Benefit on June 25.
The event will be held at McMinn County High School in Athens. General admission tickets as well as dinner tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the chamber at 423-745-0334 or going online at www.itickets.com/events/454751.html
McEnany is the former White House press secretary and current co-host of Outnumbered on the Fox News Channel. Before serving as White House press secretary, she worked as the national press secretary for the Trump campaign and, prior to that, as the national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.
Before joining the RNC, McEnany worked as a political commentator at CNN.
She graduated from Harvard Law School with a Juris Doctor and Georgetown University School of Foreign Services with a degree in international politics. She also studied politics and international relations at Oxford University, St. Edmunds Hall.
Before law school, she worked at Fox News as a producer for The Mike Huckabee Show. She appeared as a guest host on ABC's "The View" in addition to writing for a myriad of publications.
McEnany is an author and recently published the book, “For Such A Time As This – My Faith Journey Through the White House and Beyond.”
Previous speakers for this event include Steve Spurrier, Bruce Pearl, Pete Rose, Kirk Cameron, Lou Ferrigno, Phillip Fulmer/Al Wilson/Peerless Price, Nick Saban, Herschel Walker, Peyton Manning, Tim Tebow, Amy Grant, Bo Jackson, George W. Bush and Jack Nicklaus.
McEnany was originally announced as the speaker last summer and, at the time of the announcement, the chamber board of directors released a statement regarding her selection.
“The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Board is composed of a diverse cross section of individuals from the Athens community dedicated to the purpose of the chamber, ‘to advance the general welfare and prosperity of the Athens area,’” the statement read. “Historically the decision to bring a speaker for the annual event has not been reviewed by the board and has been made at the sole discretion of the president of the chamber. This year’s selection was no different.”
There was also discussion in the statement of potential concerns people would have regarding McEnany’s selection.
“The board acknowledged that the selection of Kayleigh McEnany as speaker in this moment in time has caused deep concerns among some members of the Athens community,” it continued. “Out of much discussion and by majority, the board determined to honor the existing contract with Kayleigh McEnany and the associated sponsorships.”
Along with altering the way selections are made in the future, McEnany’s selection also prompted another decision from the chamber board.
“The board also determined to utilize 10% (or not less than $15,000) to fund existing small business initiatives in the Athens area aimed at providing opportunities for diverse populations,” the release added.
