State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) has recently presented a bill that would protect teachers from being forced to use preferred pronouns of students.
According to Cochran, the bill would allow teachers the ability to use pronouns based on a student’s biological sex without fear of adverse disciplinary or legal actions.
“It allows teachers to use pronouns based on a student’s birth sex and if they do that they cannot be disciplined by the principal or superintendent and also protects them from any kind of civil liability in the State of Tennessee,” Cochran said. “There seems to be rising confusion about this issue. I have spoken to teachers and there are cases outside of Tennessee, across the country, where teachers are saying that they don’t feel comfortable addressing a student who is a biological female as male or a biological male as female and they don’t feel that they should be forced to do so if it goes against their core beliefs.”
Cochran believes this is reaffirming a First Amendment protection concerning the freedom not to coerce speech.
“The First Amendment certainly provides us freedom of speech and freedom of religion, but it also gives us the freedom not to speak,” he expressed. “You cannot be coerced to say something that you disagree with that is against your core convictions and this has popped up across the country where teachers have said that they don’t feel comfortable recognizing this gender ideology and they have had disciplinary actions taken against them. So we just want to make sure that it never happens in Tennessee and if it has already happened then we want to put a stop to it.”
To support his argument, Cochran cited the recent court case Meriwether v Hartop in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, in which Judge Amul Thapar wrote the opinion that a professor’s free speech rights were violated because he was disciplined for not using a student’s preferred pronoun. The professor argued against using the preferred pronoun due to his religious convictions.
Cochran said he believes that it should never be controversial to refer to a person by their biological sex.
“I never thought that I would have to bring a bill like this up but I think this is a vital protection of our teachers’ First Amendment rights,” Cochran expressed. “Critics would try to frame this as a teacher trying to bully a student, which could not be further from the truth. Teachers will be expected to act with professionalism but it is not bullying or unprofessional to address a student by their biological sex.”
According to Cochran, House Bill 1269 is to show that nobody should have to shed their First Amendment rights when they work for a public institution.
Cochran said he sees this as a defense of the citizenry.
“Despite all of the agendas we see in the news that are often pushed by the radical left, Tennessee will always stand for common sense,” Cochran said. “We are going to protect our citizens who also believe in that same level of common sense and decency.”
