Goodsprings Baptist Church is celebrating 150 years of service to the community this year.
According to Goodsprings Pastor David Lanes, he feels honored to be able to participate in the 150 year anniversary of the church.
“I never thought that I’d be at a place that was anywhere near this old,” Lanes expressed. “This is a brand new experience and I am looking forward to celebrate ... We are going to be fancy and classy because this isn’t just our 150 year anniversary, this is our sesquicentennial celebration.”
According to Lanes, Goodsprings church is one of the oldest churches in McMinn County.
“We are the demonstration of God’s faithfulness in this community,” Lanes said. “He has seen this church through good times and bad times and no matter what the prevailing circumstances may have been, nationally, from the difficult days of economic recession and depression, two world wars, numerous other conflicts, presidential assassinations, etc, God has been faithful in keeping this church going as a testimony in this community to His goodness, faithfulness and His presence. It may seem that things are falling apart but God is always here and He always knows what is going on.”
Lanes stated that he is grateful that God entrusted the church into his care during this time.
“He could have sent anyone here but He allowed me to come and be here,” Lanes noted. “It is a high privilege for me to get to be the pastor of a church that has such a testimony in this community and this county, so this is a tremendous privilege for me.”
According to Lanes, the original church was a log cabin that has since been replaced over the years.
“There was a school organized for the community that also met in the church building in the early days,” he stated. “I believe Goodsprings school was active until the 1960s. Goodsprings has played a significant role to thousands of people who have come through here because the church was the hub of the community. This is where news was announced. It has impacted the lives of many people, in fact at one time Goodsprings was the largest country church in the county.”
Goodsprings will be hosting a longer, special service on Sept. 25 to celebrate their sesquicentennial.
“We would like for all of our active members, inactive members, non-resident members, former pastors and even the community to come here and help us celebrate,” Lanes said. “We will have a meal and through the afternoon, at different times, we will have music, testimony and just have a good time. There are not many churches around that celebrate 150 years, so this is a celebration that is open to anyone and everyone. They don’t have to have a history with the church, they just need to come and be a part of it and join in the celebration of God’s goodness and God’s faithfulness to His people and know that if He has been with us for 150 years then whatever church they may be a part of He will be with them too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.