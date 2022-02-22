A national TV host may not have lived her whole life in McMinn County, but she considers the area home because of deep family ties.
Lyndsay Keith is the co-host of “Spicer and Company” on Newsmax with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. She also spent some time growing up in Athens and still has strong ties to the area.
Keith said her mother’s side of the family is from Athens and many have resided here her entire life, like her uncle Emmette Johnson of Johnson’s Home Furnishings.
For that reason, while she’s not a native, it often feels that way for her.
“I’ve spent a lot of time there over the course of my life,” Keith said.
She did spend a small portion of her life living in the area, as she was an Athens resident for nine months from the time she was two months old until nearly her first birthday.
Keith spent much of her early days traveling the country, as her father was a member of the military. He was stationed in Greenland after her birth and Keith said her mother remained here with four children — including Keith — and a dog.
They spent their time in Athens living in a house that Keith’s grandparents would typically rent out.
“My grandfather owned Johnson’s Home Furnishings,” Keith said. “I used to love going to the furniture store and I have a lot of fond memories there, playing on the shipping elevator and getting to try out new furniture. As a little kid it was such a cool experience.”
While her time as an Athens resident was short-lived, Keith noted that she has routinely come back to the area to visit ever since.
“I would visit almost every summer or winter to see my grandparents, so over the course of my life I’ve spent a lot of time in Athens,” she said. “I plan on going back in March to see my grandmother.”
Having been the daughter of a military father, Keith said she rarely lived anywhere more than a year before they needed to move again as her father would be stationed somewhere new. But this area has always stood out to Keith because of her family.
“It feels like going home,” she said of coming to Athens. “As a military brat, everybody always asks ‘where’s home.’ It’s really hard for people to grasp that you don’t have a place on this earth to call home. Athens has always felt like a piece of home to me. When I go there, I feel at home — it has a special place in my heart.”
Keith noted that life on the road could be tough for a lot of people, but her family really helped her to adjust with each move.
“I grew up in a Christian home — they always taught me this world isn’t your home, you’re just passing through,” Keith said. “They always made every place an adventure. They never really apologized — they just made it seem like ‘we’re going to this place, what are we going to do’ and they would take full advantage of whatever that place had to offer.”
Along with being close with her parents, Keith said her Athens-resident grandparents were “very instrumental” in her young life as well and she appreciated the stability they and this area brought.
“I think that’s why going to Athens was so important to me,” she said. “It was the one thing that never changed.”
Growing up, Keith said she initially wanted to be a medical doctor, but plans changed on a bit of a whim for the current TV host.
“I wasn’t interested in (a career in media),” she said of her mentality in college. “I wanted to be a doctor for a really long time. I was really passionate about speaking out against abortion. I had a sister who was stillborn when I was 16 and that was instrumental in my understanding of science.”
However, it was while in graduate school that things began to change for Keith.
She noted that Samantha Ponder had just completed her education at Liberty University when Keith was there for graduate school and that opened up a sideline reporter job for the school’s network.
“A girl in my grad class — I think she meant it as derogatory — she said you look like someone who would want to do that,” Keith said.
After some heartfelt encouragement from her friends, Keith did try out and got the job.
“I did it just for the heck of it and I ended up getting the gig and I loved it,” Keith said. “I loved being out on the field — it was different than what I thought it would be. I was an athlete in high school and college, so I loved sports.”
While at Liberty, Keith did sideline reporting and hosted halftime shows and that led her, eventually, to become the press lead with the Mitt Romney presidential campaign.
“I worked on the national press corps covering a presidential election, so I got to see every day, first hand what they were doing and it was really cool to me,” she said.
After that, she jumped back into sports reporting for a few years and then moved over into marketing and public relations, including a stint at Google.
“I wasn’t really looking to get back into media at all,” she said.
However, those plans changed when an old friend gave her a call.
Keith had met Spicer during some previous presidential debates and, when the search was on to find a co-host for his Newsmax show, they turned to Keith.
“Sean and I had a good friendship so they reached out to me,” she said. “I was very hesitant, but I felt a lot of peace and felt like it was what God wanted me to do.”
So she accepted and she has been on the show with Spicer for two years now.
“It’s an industry that you have to know a lot — you can’t just know about one subject matter,” she said of working on TV news. “It’s almost like you’re in school, researching and studying. You’re never the expert — you’re always having to learn.”
She said she initially wasn’t familiar with Newsmax, but she’s enjoyed her time co-hosting with Spicer, even as media outlets have been the focus of criticism in recent years.
“We’re in a time when I feel people are looking for the truth of what’s real and what can I really believe,” Keith explained. “I take that aspect really seriously.”
Working with a former White House press secretary who she is friends with is also a plus for the job, Keith noted.
“Sean is awesome, he really makes the job, to be honest,” she said. “We’ve become really good friends and I really respect him. He’s a great partner to get to work with every day.”
