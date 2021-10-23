Commercial and industrial growth was minimal, but new housing development continued for Athens in recent months.
Athens Community Development Director Anthony Casteel delivered his third quarter building report for July through September at Tuesday night’s Athens City Council meeting.
“We didn’t have the best quarter,” said Casteel. “We only did about half the value that we did last quarter.”
There was $1,024,610 worth of total new value added to the city’s tax rolls in the third quarter compared with $2,160,867 in the second quarter of 2021. The city’s total new construction so far in 2021 of $31,996,821 has already surpassed last year’s total of $30,358,571.
“We did not have any industrial projects,” said Casteel of the third quarter.
The only two commercial projects conducted during the quarter were upgrades at the Hackney Store on Eastanallee Avenue and Aspen Dental at Congress Parkway and Decatur Pike.
“We still have a high point that I always try to bring up in every report that I do no matter how bad they may look on paper,” said Casteel. “We’re still having housing starts in the area.”
Athens had five new housing starts in the third quarter with a total added value of $660,000.
“We continue to see that growth,” said Casteel. “That’s something that we need. It’s very desperately needed by the community.”
