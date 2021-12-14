The Tennessee General Assembly is set to reconvene on Jan. 11, 2022 and legislators are already preparing for the new session.
State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) said he expects subjects such as school funding and COVID-19 restrictions to be major topics in upcoming period.
Bell stated one can never know for sure what may come up during the assembly, however he believes there will be two major topics to arise.
“One that has been in the news for the last couple of months has been that the governor has convened several committees to look at our education funding in the State of Tennessee. We have something called the BEP (Basic Education Plan) that has been the formula for the state match over the last 20 to 25 years,” Bell said. “I think the governor will have a proposal to revamp how we fund local schools and I believe that will be a hot topic during the session.”
He believes the other major issue to be presented will be dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.
“I would expect that we will revisit some of those to see what we may need to adjust from what we did back during the special session, especially with the new variant, so we need to be able to react to it,” he expressed. “I believe these items will be major focus points. There will be other things that come up but those two are the ones that come to mind.”
Bell would also like to make revisions to the constitutional carry bill that was passed last year, allowing many Tennesseans to carry a firearm without a permit.
“There are a couple of things that I would like to change to make it easier for people to carry that were not in that bill,” Bell noted. “I’m talking with a House member about introducing some legislation so that we can come back and make some changes to that bill.”
Another topic in particular that Bell has been working on will affect people with judicial power.
“We have some positions in the State of Tennessee that exercise judicial power like claims commissioners, administrative law judges, certain judicial magistrates that don’t come under the authority of the Board of Judicial Conduct which disciplines judges for ethical misconduct,” Bell said. “So I’m working on a bill that will bring any position in the State of Tennessee that exercises judicial authority under the Board of Judicial Conduct so if they abuse that authority they can possibly be disciplined for that abuse. It is an important bill but not many people even know who those people are.”
