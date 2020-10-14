The Englewood Halloween Block Party will be held on Oct. 31 at Englewood Church of God instead of at the park where it normally happens.
Though most cities in the county have cancelled their Halloween events, Englewood still plans to proceed with its annual Halloween Block Party.
The event will start from 5-7 p.m. outside in the church parking lot and from 7-9 p.m. there will be a concert held inside of the church.
“It is going to be a pretty big event,” said Englewood Church of God Children’s Pastor Connie Summey.
The outdoor event will consist of “trunk-or-treat” with local businesses setting up candy stalls in front of their business.
“We are going to have free hot dogs, drinks, candy and some games,” stated Summey. “We will go inside (the church) at 7 where we will have a Christian concert going on by BShock.”
She welcomes those who wish to set-up a “trunk-or-treat” stall to contact her at 865-660-7445.
“We have about three or four churches and some businesses that are going to bring their congregation just set up in the parking lot for the ‘trunk-or-treat,’” she noted. “If anyone else wishes to set up, just let me know so I can tell them what time to be there and we know how many people will be there.”
Due to the event being held outside, COVID-19 restrictions will be self monitored with ample space available for social distancing.
“People can wear masks if they want,” Summey said. “(COVID-19) is actually why we decided to do more of a “trunk-or-treat” because it is a lot more individualized.”
The food that will be distributed, such as hot dogs, will “already be wrapped” with the servers wearing gloves and masks as they pass them out.
Social distancing will be left to each individual’s discretion due to the event taking place outside.
“The concert will be a little different due to it being inside so we will try to space everyone out,” Summey noted.
The Englewood Block Party is usually held in Englewood Park and has been an annual event for the city for about 12 years, according to Summey.
“We plan to be back at the park, as usual, next year granted that COVID is not an issue,” she said. “We just hope that everyone has fun this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.