Two of this community’s young people were recently recognized for their volunteer efforts.
At last month’s Athens City Council meeting, Derek Phillips, the assistant program coordinator for the Athens Parks & Recreation Department, presented the Athens Area Youth Council (AAYC) Scholarship Awards for 2020-21. Phillips is also the director of AAYC.
“I’ve had the privilege of working with these students for the past year and I’ve been very impressed with their willingness to work for the betterment of our community,” said Phillips.
AAYC began 29 years ago as an opportunity for young adults in this community to become involved in city government.
“The hard work and dedication that its members have shown over the years has been phenomenal,” said Phillips. “The countless volunteer hours that these students have selflessly given to their community has helped the City of Athens continue to produce top-notch events.
“This is many of our members’ first taste of public service and hopefully will instill the value of civic duty in them for the rest of their lives,” he continued.
Mackenzie Hill earned the Underclassmen Award, which is presented to an underclassman with the most cumulative volunteer hours between May 2020 and April 2021. The award is accompanied by a $50 scholarship.
Hill has been an AAYC member since 2019 and accumulated 31-1/2 volunteer hours during the year.
“Since her inception, Mackenzie has been involved in nearly every event available for her to work,” said Phillips.
Mackenzie, along with her sister, Morgan, who was also in attendance at the meeting, were the only AAYC members who worked at every event held over the spring.
“In April, Mackenzie was a huge help in keeping the line of cars moving swiftly at the drive-through Easter egg giveaway,” recalled Phillips.
Hill is a rising junior at McMinn County High School, where she is a member of FCCLA and the yearbook staff. She is also an honor roll student with perfect attendance.
“We are truly grateful for all of Mackenzie’s hard work and dedication to the Parks & Recreation Department and our community,” said Phillips before presenting Hill with her certificate of achievement.
Brady Adams earned the second award, which was presented to the senior with the most cumulative hours. Adams had 175 cumulative hours during his total membership. This award is accompanied by a $250 scholarship.
Adams has been an AAYC member since 2014, when he was in sixth grade, and served as this year’s president.
“Brady was a tremendous help running giveaways and photos at our socially-distanced Mother-Son Dance at the Athens Movie Palace this past year,” explained Phillips. “It would make sense that he would be helping with the dance considering Brady has worked a combined 11 dances between the Mother-Son and Daddy-Daughter over his time with AAYC. He was always at the check-in desk making sure everyone was welcome and Brady has the kind of personality that you want to be greeted by.”
Adams graduated from McMinn County High School in May and will attend East Tennessee State University in the fall.
“He has demonstrated great leadership skills and has been a pleasure to work with,” said Phillips. “Brady, I appreciate your leadership and all the ways that you have impacted our department and our city and our community.”
