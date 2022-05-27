A local man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly forced himself on a minor at Prof Powers Park.
On Wednesday, Athens Police Department Officer Megan Chandler responded to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Athens in response to a call about an alleged rape. When she arrived, she spoke to the caller who said that a juvenile male had shown up crying. The caller said that there had been "an incident" and one person had gotten the alleged perpetrator's license plate number.
When Chandler checked on it, the number came back to Jeffery Lynn Gregory, 61, of Athens.
The caller then pointed her in the direction the juveniles had gone and she made contact with them at a nearby residence. Upon speaking with the alleged victim, a juvenile male, Chandler learned that he had been walking home from school with several other juveniles when he decided to head to Prof Powers Park instead of where they were going.
Once there, the victim said he was sitting at a table when he noticed a silver car circle the parking lot several times and then park and a man got out and began talking to him.
At some point in the conversation, the man allegedly grabbed the victim and "carried him into the bathroom." The man then reportedly sexually assaulted him as the juvenile reported he was telling the man 'no.' After a few seconds, the man "ran out the door."
That's when the juvenile ran to St. Mary's and called his sister. The victim said he saw the car again, so his sister took a photo of it and the license plate. When shown a picture of Gregory, the victim reportedly confirmed he was the attacker.
APD Det. Jason Roberts took over the investigation from there and collected evidence from the victim and learned that Gregory had a prior failure to appear warrant out for his arrest. Dispatch then received a call that Gregory's vehicle had been spotted at Prof Powers Park, so APD Corporal Josh Parson responded and made contact with the driver on John J. Duncan Parkway.
At that point, Parson arrested Gregory on the warrant and an additional charge of driving on a suspended license and took him to the APD station for an interview. Roberts reported that Gregory told him he had been out to get groceries and had initially not stopped at Prof Powers Park, but then changed his story and said he had stopped.
Gregory then reportedly said he saw a young man who he claimed appeared to be 17 or 18 years old walking around.
That led Gregory to head up to the pavilion and sit down. The suspect claimed that they eventually began talking and then headed into the restrooms, where he claimed the young man initiated the sexual contact.
Shortly after the interview, after Roberts talked with 10th Judicial District Assistant Matt Dunn and APD Lt. Blake Witt, Gregory was arrested and charged with rape, driving on a suspended license and driving an unregistered vehicle, along with the warrant. He was booked into the McMinn County Justice Center.
