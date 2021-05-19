Each year the McMinn County Education Foundation presents an Ignite Award to an individual, business, school or organization which has gone above and beyond to help support their educational programs.
Those programs include The Dolly Parton Imagination Library, McMinn County Adult Education, teacher grants, scholarships for high school seniors, scholarships for arts and STEM Camps, Youth Leadership Awards, Eighth Grade Career Day and many others.
The winners of this year’s awards are Gus Jaibat, the owner of the Michael’s Casual Dining Restaurants in Etowah and Athens, and Jeremy Kaylor, the manager of the Athens Staples.
Jaibat has always been supportive of the MCEF as the organization has had their monthly meetings at Michael’s for over 10 years.
Michael’s has shared their profits with the MCEF from their lunch and dinner earnings and Jaibat called to ask what he could do to help. He made a donation to help with the replacement of things that were lost in the fire.
Kaylor, as manager of Staples, continued collecting school supplies throughout the year beginning with the Stuff the Bus Campaign in August sponsored by the MCEF and the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties. Supplies have been delivered several times throughout the school year. After learning of the fire, Kaylor personally distributed the items to the schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.