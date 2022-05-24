The Summer Reading Program at the Meigs-Decatur Public Library will kickoff on June 1 and run through July 8.
Open to all ages, free events like the Chattanooga Zoo, Chattanooga Aquarium, Mr. Bond the Science Guy, and Animology will be part of the program.
Commit to read 20 minutes a day for 20 days and be entered to win prizes. Each event you attend gives you additional chances to win prizes.
The library is located at 120 E. Memorial Drive in Decatur. Visit meigscounty-decaturpubliclibrary.com for more information.
On Memorial Day at 3 p.m., the McMinn County Veteran Honor Guard will hold Taps Across America on the stairs of the McMinn County Courthouse.
The Athens Movie Palace will host PalaceCon on May 24 at 6 p.m.
This free “open house” will share things from CinemaCon, preview upcoming movies, have snacks and giveaways.
Athens Movie Palace is located at 1436 Decatur Pike in Athens.
For more information, call or fax 423-746-8812 or visit facebook.com/AthensMoviePalace or athensmov
The Athens Municipal Building, Public Works, Recycle Center, and Animal Shelter will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.
These offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 31, for regular business hours.
Residential garbage routes for Monday, May 30, will be picked up on Tuesday, May 31. All other residential garbage routes will be on regular schedule. Place garbage totes curbside Monday night to ensure they are out for pickup.
Commercial/industrial garbage routes will be picked up on a limited basis.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Town of Decatur and Meigs County will hold their annual Memorial Day event on May 30 at 11 a.m. in front of the county courthouse.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be relocated to the county fairgrounds.
Everyone is invited to attend.
For more information, contact Otto Appelt at 423-506-6664.
The Good Faith Clinic will meet this month on Tuesday, May 24 and 31, at Christ Community Church on Congress Parkway in Athens.
Refills begin at 3 p.m. and doctor visits begin at 3:30 p.m.
Good Faith Clinic is for adults (18-64) in McMinn and Meigs counties who do not have health insurance.
The Mid-East Tennessee Community Chorus will present its debut concert on Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Athens with a performance of Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living.”
Marius Bahnean will be conducting, with Sylvia Gossett on organ, accompanied by a chamber ensemble. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a monthly food truck event that will be hosted at Market Park on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The public is welcome to enjoy a meal from a food truck and check out the fresh produce and goods at the Athens Farmers Market. Food trucks must be health department inspected and pre-registered. All interested food trucks should return a completed application to the Parks and Recreation Department, and event is limited to the first six food trucks.
“We have held a few successful food truck nights and have been requested to host regular events. The farmers market will be open from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesdays so there will be a variety of things downtown in addition to the brick-and-mortar businesses,” said Athens Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the Athens Farmers Market is now open Tuesdays from 2-5 p.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens.
The market will be open Thursdays from 2-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting June 9. An official event celebrating the market’s 12th season will tentatively be held Saturday, July 9, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
“The Athens Farmers Market opening is a sure sign of warmer weather ahead. Already, we have been having a lot of interest in the farmers market with a wide variety of products. Things to look for this year will be produce, meats including chicken, and new baked goods like macarons! I anticipate another great season ahead of us. Our hours are different this year compared to the past few, as the vendors voted on giving an earlier start a chance, so we will now be open at 2 p.m. for sales to begin,” said Market Manager Brianna Hanson.
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the City of Athens Parks and Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at
athenstn.gov/parks and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.
The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.
The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a new health initiative challenging McMinn countians to Walk for the Health of McMinn.
This program is designed to encourage everyone to get outside and get some exercise. The parks department has organized walking groups at several city parks throughout the week, or participants are encouraged to go out on their own and log their miles. The goal is to have the community log their miles and by Aug. 23 to have reached 53,276 miles as a community, which equals a mile for every resident in McMinn County.
“We are so excited to start this new program and encourage everyone to be moving more whether you are running, rolling, strolling or walking. It’s no secret that obesity rates are crazy high and as a parks department, we want to do something about it. We have created a quick online form to log and enter miles and we are encouraging schools, businesses, and community organizations to organize their own walks to help us reach our goal. We are planning a completion party for Aug. 23, 2022, which is the 200th anniversary that our city was incorporated. We hope to have a lot to celebrate that day,” stated Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.
To get your school, business, or organization involved, contact Brianna Baker at bbaker@ athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
