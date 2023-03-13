An annual event to aid the public is returning soon.
The annual United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties’ Power of the Purse will be held March 30 at The Barn at Faith Farms. The Purse Preview will be from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the main event being from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 each and must be purchased in advance.
If any individual, group or business would like to donate to the event, they can contact United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties at 423-745-9606, unitedway@unitedwaymm.com or go by the United Way office at 313 Maple Street in Athens.
“This is our 12th annual Power of the Purse event. We are excited to be working with Faith Farms and 2 Dudes Barbeque,” United Way President and CEO Paige Zabo said. “All proceeds from the sale will help our 14 partner agencies meet short-term needs while investing in long-term stability and providing food, housing, career training, educational enrichment, mental health services and crisis intervention for kids, adults and seniors. All the money raised by United Way events stays in McMinn and Meigs counties.”
Anyone who can is asked to bring a personal care item for the Compassion Closets at Athens City, Etowah City and McMinn County schools, Zabo noted.
“We are asking for new and unopened deodorant, body wash, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes and toothpaste. You will receive a ticket for the grand prize drawing when you donate,” she explained. “It’s a really fun night out and, in turn, helps the various agencies meet the needs of our community. We are excited to host this successful event again this year.”
There are many purses in a wide variety of prices this year along with baskets, gift cards and other items. All items have been donated by businesses, schools and individuals in the local community. Interested parties can go to the United Way Facebook page and Instagram to get a sneak peek of the donations for the auction.
Designer purses such as HOBO, Tory Burch, Coach, Madewell, Longchamp, Bogg Bags and others have been donated. Baskets have been donated from local schools with themes such as movie night, UT Vols, family game nights and more. There are also various gift cards donated by local businesses.
Zabo noted that there will be a grand prize drawing for a new purse which will be displayed at the event.
“It’s a really fun evening of playing Bingo, Singo and the very popular ‘What’s in Your Purse,’” Zabo said. “This is a game where random items are called out and, if it’s in your purse, you can win an extra ticket for the grand prize purse.”
Cathy Castor will be calling Bingo.
“Bring your friends and come enjoy an evening of fun and laughter,” Castor said. “It’s a great way to support those who need help when difficulties arise in their lives.”
Jill Pierce will be heading up the Singo game again this year.
The event will again have the Twice New sale, which features donations of gently used purses, jewelry and other accessories. These items have also been donated by people in the community.
These items are available for purchase and not in the auction.
“By supporting our efforts over the years, the Silent Auction and Twice New Sale have raised several thousand dollars for United Way needs,” Event Organizer Kathy Dougherty said. “The community has been very generous in donating items to both sales.”
She noted that all the items in the Twice New Sale have been cleaned. Some are gently used, some are designer bags, some still have tags on them and some are new without tags. Any items that do not sell in the Twice New Sale will be donated to United Way partner agencies, such as the HOPE Center.
“It is giving a purse to a woman who has had to leave her home due to domestic violence or other abuse with nothing and needs a purse for her belongings,” Dougherty said. “Women understand the need for a purse. This is something many of us take for granted. Women do have power in their purse to help better our community.”
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.uwmcminn-eigs.com/civicrm/event/register?id=103&reset=1 or at the United Way office at 313 Maple Street in Athens. Tickets must be purchased in advance, no ticket sales at the door.
Table sponsorships are available for $300. Anyone interested in sponsoring a table can call the United Way office at 423-745-9606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.